MAYFIELD — Mayfield police say a Murray man was arrested earlier this week on charges related to methamphetamine.
In a news release, Mayfield Police Chief Nathan Kent said officers arrested Christopher Michael Smith, 23, of Murray, on Tuesday after receiving a complaint about unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Kent said that, as Mayfield Police Department officers were headed to the area where the complaint originated, they spotted Smith running from the scene.
Kent said Smith was later found on North Second Street and taken into custody. A check revealed that Smith had a warrant issued for him from Calloway County for contempt of court.
Kent said Smith was then taken to the Graves County Jail in Mayfield. During a search of Smith as he was being searched, Kent said an officer discovered methamphetamine in Smith’s wallet. Smith was then charged with promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Smith remained an inmate in the Graves jail. Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
