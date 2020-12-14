Staff Report
ALMO — The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Murray man Friday after serving a search warrant and found illegal drugs inside a residence.
In a news release, CCSO Chief Deputy Sheriff Jody Cash said deputies served the warrant at about 8:30 a.m. Friday at a residence on Timber Ridge Drive in the Almo community north of Murray. Cash said that, during the search, deputies located methamphetamine and various items of drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the search, Cash said Kenneth F. Knipp, 63, of Murray, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Knipp was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
Sheriff Nicky Knight would like to encourage anyone that witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or utilize the email address ccso.office@callkyso.com.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
MPD seek woman
wanted on charges
MURRAY — Murray Police are seeking a woman that was last seen Sunday and is wanted on several charges.
In a news release, MPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said the department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lindsey Draggoo, who is described as a white female with brown hair who stands about 5-7 and weights 120 pounds.
Wiggins said she was last seen at about 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Sixth and Vine streets and was wearing a dark red long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
Wiggins said Draggoo currently has a warrant for failure to appear in court, bail jumping and other charges. She is also being sought for additional charges of burglary in the second degree, possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and others. Anyone seeing her is asked to call MPD at 270-753-1621 or any other local law enforcement agency.
CCSO : Missing boy safe
MURRAY — CCSO was continuing to ask for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile for a time on Sunday.
In a news release Saturday, Cash said Cody Cobb, 15, of Murray, was last seen at about 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Main Street in Murray.
Hiowever, Sunday evening, Cash sent another release that said that Cobb had been located and was safe. He thanked the public for its assistance in the search for Cobb. n
