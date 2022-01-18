MURRAY – A weekend traffic stop led to the arrest of a Murray man, as well as additional charges after Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a search warrant for his home.
According to CCSO, Deputy Jacob Hamm stopped a vehicle on Beane Road for a traffic violation at approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday. During the stop, a stolen license plate and a handgun were located.
Mark “Tony” Hutson, 40, of Murray, was arrested and charged with theft of motor vehicle registration plate, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of vehicle identification number. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
Shortly thereafter, CCSO deputies served a search warrant at Hutson’s residence. During the search, suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located, CCSO said. Hutson was then additionally charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
