MURRAY – A Murray man faces several criminal charges, including unlawful imprisonment, after a Murray Police Department investigation.
An MPD release said officers responded at approximately 12:24 a.m. Monday to a residence on Wiswell Road in reference to a loud argument. Upon arrival, officers learned that a female was allegedly being kept inside the residence against her will.
Officers charged Nickolas Stroud, 25, of Murray, with unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
MPD said it would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
