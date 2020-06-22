MURRAY – A Murray man was injured Friday after he was involved in a single vehicle accident on Brinn Road.
At 10:08 a.m. Friday, the Murray Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Brinn Road in reference to an injury collision. Upon arrival, officers spoke with James Burton, 67, of Murray, who stated he was driving south on Brinn Road. Burton said his vehicle left the roadway and he drove over a driveway. He said this caused his vehicle to become airborne for a short time before continuing through a yard and striking a sign.
Burton was transported to the Murray-Calloway County Hospital emergency room for treatment of possible injuries. MPD was assisted by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service.
