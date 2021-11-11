Murray Man Injured in Collision

MURRAY – The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of an injury collision Tuesday.
A CCSO news release said upon their arrival, deputies located a vehicle off the roadway with significant damage.
A passenger, Samuel R. Anderson, 39, of Murray, was transported from the scene by Life Flight medical helicopter to a trauma center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Preliminary investigation has indicated Scott Watson was driving a gold Chevrolet Cavalier northbound on Potts Road when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a tree.
Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Calloway County Fire-Rescue and Murray-Calloway County Emergency Medical Services.
