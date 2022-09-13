HARDIN – A Murray man was sentenced last week to a total of 18 years in prison for charges resulting from a July 2021 shooting in Marshall County, as well as a Calloway County drug trafficking case.
Kisen Richardson, 22, of Murray, recently pleaded guilty to several charges he faced after he was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Hardin on July 7, 2021. He will serve a total of 15 years for the Marshall County charges, and he also pleaded guilty to two drug-related offenses for which the Murray Police Department charged him on July 8, 2021. He will serve an additional three years for those charges, bringing the total to 18 years.
For the Marshall County cases, Richardson will serve 10 years for second-degree assault, a Class C felony, and a consecutive five-year sentence for first-degree wanton endangerment, which is a Class D felony. He faces an additional five-year sentence for another first-degree wanton endangerment charge and three-year sentences for two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, but all three of those sentences will be served concurrently with the first wanton endangerment sentence.
For the Calloway County cases, Richardson will serve two concurrent three-year sentences for one count of trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school; and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (more than 120 dose units drug unspecified). Both offenses are Class D felonies.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust said that of the five Marshall County charges and the two Calloway County charges, only one charge was downgraded. Richardson had faced an initial charge of first-degree assault in Marshall County, which was downgraded to second-degree assault, Foust said.
Deputy Aaron Lane with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a uniform citation that at 11:43 p.m. July 7, 2021, MCSO deputies responded to a shots fired call on Thompson Circle in Hardin. Deputies also received information from E-911 that there was a gunshot wound victim at the scene. After deputies arrived, they received information that the suspect had fled the scene in a silver Ford Fusion and were also told the suspect’s telephone number. Deputies then learned that the gunshot wound victim was Damon Williams, who suffered a gunshot wound to his upper chest cavity as well as his right arm.
The citation said Williams was coughing up blood and was later flown to a level 1 trauma center for treatment of his injuries. Sgt. Caleb Curtner with MCSO secured the scene and contacted Lane and Det. Samantha Mighell to respond to the scene. The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office and MPD made contact with the aforementioned Ford Fusion in Murray, and it was determined that Richardson was in the vehicle with four other people.
The citation said CCSO retrieved a Glock 17 9mm with a high capacity magazine from Richardson, and after a Miranda warning was read and waived, Richardson was interviewed at the MPD headquarters. In that interview, Lane wrote, Richardson told police he had fired upon Williams with his Glock approximately 10 or more times. Richardson mentioned that the shooting arose from an argument that occurred earlier that day between himself, Williams and another person.
Richardson told police that Williams had fired upon him first with a semi-automatic handgun approximately five or six times. On scene, approximately 19 9mm spent shell casings were located near the intersection of Hardin Trailer Lane and Thompson Circle, where Richardson told police he had been standing. However, the citation said there was no evidence located on scene that suggested Williams had fired a semi-automatic handgun. While on scene, deputies located what appeared to be the victim’s blood trail, which the citation said was more than 100 feet long.
Also while on scene, Lane said he gained knowledge that a residence on Barbara Lane, which is located at the end of Thompson Circle, had also been struck by gunfire. Three bullets had struck and entered the front of that residence, and all three bullets were located inside the residence, the citation said. During the interview with MPD, Richardson advised police that he was shooting toward the end of Thompson Circle from the entrance of Thompson Circle, the citation said.
One bullet was located inside the living room on Barbara Lane underneath the couch cushion that a juvenile female was lying on, and a total of approximately 5 inches of couch cushion separated the bullet from the juvenile’s head, the citation said. A witness who was standing outside the Barbara Lane residence when her residence was struck by gunfire was able to describe to MCSO how she had been in close proximity to where her residence was struck by gunfire. The Barbara Lane resident estimated that the gunfire caused more than $1,000 in damages.
According to the warrant of arrest filed by MPD in Calloway District Court, an MPD detective was assisting MCSO in the shooting investigation, which led police to Richardson. The woman with whom Richardson was living on Diuguid Drive gave consent to search the home, which reportedly revealed approximately 210 green Xanax bars, 39 blue Xanax bars and 42.8 grams of suspected marijuana. The warrant said the pills and the marijuana were located inside of a metal box that was inside of a back pack, which also contained Richardson’s wallet and ID.
“I spoke with Richardson and he only stated ‘You opened my box? I thought Police couldn’t open boxes,’” the MPD detective wrote in the warrant.
