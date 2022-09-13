Richardson

HARDIN – A Murray man was sentenced last week to a total of 18 years in prison for charges resulting from a July 2021 shooting in Marshall County, as well as a Calloway County drug trafficking case.

Kisen Richardson, 22, of Murray, recently pleaded guilty to several charges he faced after he was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in Hardin on July 7, 2021. He will serve a total of 15 years for the Marshall County charges, and he also pleaded guilty to two drug-related offenses for which the Murray Police Department charged him on July 8, 2021. He will serve an additional three years for those charges, bringing the total to 18 years.