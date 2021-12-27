MURRAY – A book published earlier this year shares personal stories from people with disabilities raising their children, and a Murray woman featured in the book believes it could be a valuable tool in educating the general public about not only the difficulties parents like her face, but also how their families are like any other.
“A Celebration of Family: Stories of Parents with Disabilities” was edited by Dave Matheis and published by the Avocado Press in conjunction with the Center for Accessible Living. It includes stories from 30 families – 22 of them from Kentucky – including that of Carrissa and Ben Johnson of Murray and their 6-year-old son, Will. Carrissa has spastic cerebral palsy and is the satellite office director for Murray’s Center for Accessible Living (CAL).
Johnson said the idea for the book came about from a conversation several of the offices from around the state were having around three years ago.
“A few of us are parents and we were talking and there was another staff person there who eventually became the editor of the book,” Carrissa said. “He said, ‘You know, we really ought to write these stories down.’ That’s how it all started, and they started with me as the guinea pig. (Matheis) interviewed me and I basically told him the story of my journey to parenthood. We have several other staff members and consumers that are parents, so we reached out to them. It was not just in Murray, but in our Louisville office and Bowling Green office too.”
A news release said the book includes insights from people as they weigh the pros and cons of becoming parents with disabilities.
“The decision to have kids when the possibility exists of passing on an inheritable condition, natural childbirth, fostering, adopting and single parenthood are just a few of the issues discussed,” the release said. “The storytellers in this book talk about adaptations and accommodations they made so they could parent effectively, but even more talk about how wonderfully adaptive their children were to their disabilities. Other parents talk about individual discrimination and the societal bias they have faced due to the misconception that people with disabilities could not possibly be as effective a parent as a person who faces fewer physical or intellectual difficulties.”
Carrissa grew up in Fancy Farm with her mother and older brother, and talks in the book about how her family grew to seven members when she was 10 years old after her mother remarried and they moved in with her stepfather and three step-siblings. She said she enjoyed making the transition into being part of a large family and always wanted to have kids herself.
“I always wanted to be a parent,” she says in the book. “That was always on my radar. It never crossed my mind that I would not be. I was always the girl that played with the baby dolls, always played house. I never thought anything different. So, I just assumed, like anybody else, that once I got married, I would have kids, no ifs ands or buts about it.”
She goes on to tell how when she and Ben decided to start a family, she encountered several doctors and other health workers who were discouraging of her efforts to become a mom, thinking she couldn’t handle the responsibility because of her disability. After struggling with fertility problems for several years, she and Ben decided to adopt, and she said that decision was partly influenced by the fact that her biological father was adopted.
Carrissa said her father did not find out he was adopted until he was much older, but she and Ben did not want that for Will. Even though Kentucky does not formally recognize “open adoption,” they keep in touch with Will’s birth mother and have an agreement for her to see him once a year.
“I want Will to know through my family and through her that families are never conventional,” Carrissa says in the book. “I want him to know how much love went into his coming to me from all sides.”
Carrissa said the book is one of the CAL’s efforts to educate the public about parenting with a disability. She added that the state of Kentucky is one of 35 states that still has laws on the books where disability can be a factor in removing a child from their home. She said the book and CAL’s other educational outreaches are part of a concerted effort to get laws they view as discriminatory repealed.
Kentucky Revised Stature 625.090 sets the grounds for involuntary termination of parental rights. Although not everyone agrees that the law is discriminatory, Johnson said the part that she and many other advocates for the rights of people living with disabilities is in Section 3. The statute reads, in part, “In determining the best interest of the child and the existence of a ground for termination, the Circuit Court shall consider the following factors: (a) Mental illness as defined by KRS 202A.011(9), or an intellectual disability as defined by KRS 202B.010(9) of the parent as certified by a qualified mental health professional, which renders the parent consistently unable to care for the immediate and ongoing physical or psychological needs of the child for extended periods of time …”
“Virginia Moore, executive director of the Kentucky Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, had their attorney review it and they don’t think it says people can be excluded on disability alone,” Carrissa said. “But I think this section is open to interpretation. The way I read it, the mental health professional certifies the disability and the assumption is those disabilities render the parent unable to care for the child. I think the KCDHH attorney thinks the statute says the professional makes the decision on ability to care. I don’t see that at all.”
Despite some of the hardships that come with it, Carrissa said she loves being a parent and encourages everyone she meets to make the decision that feels right for them.
“We’ve talked to different schools and given speeches, and people ask me what my advice would be to somebody that wanted to be a parent, and I say, ‘Go for it,’” Carrissa said. “If you think too much about it, you’re going to think about what all could go wrong, but those things could go wrong for any parent. That’s universal advice. You know your body, you know your limits, and if you feel like you can do it, do it.”
Copies of the book may be purchased at Murray’s CAL office at 1051 N. 16th St., Suite C or online at https://www.calky.org/a-celebration-of-family/.
