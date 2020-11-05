BURBANK, Calif. – Like many actors of his generation, “Star Wars” was one of the biggest reasons W. Earl Brown decided as a child he wanted to get into show business. Now the Murray native is part of the “Star Wars” universe, appearing in the second season premiere of “The Mandalorian” on Disney+.
“The Mandalorian” is the first live action show set in the “Star Wars” universe, and it premiered on Nov. 12, 2019, with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service. It stars Pedro Pascal as the title character, a bounty hunter whose face is hidden under his helmet and is sent on a mission in the pilot episode. It quickly became a hit, and many of its fans and the general public have seemingly talked endlessly about the character commonly referred to as “Baby Yoda.” The character is actually called “The Child” on the show – which is set a few years after the Jedi master Yoda dies in 1983’s “The Return of the Jedi” – but he got the nickname because of his nearly identical appearance to everyone’s favorite little green alien.
Brown said he remembers getting a call from his agent asking if he would consider acting in prosthetics. Brown recalled the time he took a guest role in 2000 on the “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” spinoff “Angel.” Although he was excited to do it, the experience was not fun and the heavy makeup “destroyed” his skin, not to mention that he barely had time to sleep during the several days of filming because of how long the makeup took to apply and remove.
When Brown told his agent he was completely uninterested in acting with prosthetics, his agent slyly revealed more information.
“I said, ‘It’s sheer … misery, I ain’t doing it,’” Brown said, “and he said, ‘Well, we have an offer. It’s a straight-out offer. It’s a television thing, but it is prosthetics.’ I said, ‘Nope! Not doing it.’ He said, ‘OK, I’ll let them know. It’s Disney – something to do with ‘Star Wars.’
“I went, ‘Wait, wait, what? Are you talking about ‘The Mandalorian’? He said, ‘Yeah, it’s Jon Favreau’s thing. Favreau’s doing this thing for television.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m well aware!’”
Brown said he has known Jon Favreau since they were both starting out in the early ‘90s as working actors in Chicago. Brown said he had seen him a few times over the years, most recently when Favreau visited his old “Swingers” co-star Vince Vaughn on the set of HBO’s “True Detective” when Vaughn and Brown were shooting the second season of that show. These days, even more than acting, Favreau is known for directing blockbusters like “Elf” (2003), “Iron Man” (2008) and the live-action style remakes of “The Jungle Book” (2016) and “The Lion King” (2019), all of which led to him being hired as the creator and showrunner for “The Mandalorian.”
“At every beer commercial or truck commercial (shot in Chicago), it was always Jeff Garland, Jim O’Heir, Andy Richter, John Favreau, me, and for about a year there, Chris Farley before he went to ‘Saturday Night Live,’” Brown said. “I called us the ‘Big Guy Brigade’ because they were always bringing us all in and we were all big dudes.”
It turned out Favreau specifically asked for Brown to play the “Weequay” alien character who owns a cantina in the city of Mos Pelgo. Brown later learned that it took place on Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine, so that was even more exciting for the lifelong “Star Wars” fan. When he got the phone call from his agent, he was shooting a project in Wilmington, North Carolina, so he had to fly back to Los Angeles to get fitted for the prosthetics. He also had to do a screen test in full costume and makeup.
Brown started shooting his episode the day before the first season of “The Mandalorian” premiered, and since all he was told was what he needed to know for his character and scenes, he had no idea about The Child or anything else about the show. In addition to Pascal – whom Brown has also known a long time – his former “Deadwood” castmate Timothy Olyphant was also starring in the show, so the two improvised some of their old dialogue from the classic HBO Western series, joking with Favreau about potentially inserting some expletives into the scene as their new characters.
When Brown had read his scenes, he knew there was supposed to be a character called The Child, but he assumed it would be an actual child actor. Before the scene started shooting, he saw what looked like a baby Yoda on the prop cart. As he had seen other props masters make ‘mock-ups’ before, he assumed it was something one of the crew members had created for fun. He soon looked around and realized there were other versions of the Child puppet on the set that would be used in the scene. As a fan entering the set knowing nothing much about the show, Brown’s mind was blown.
His wife, Carrie – who, like Earl, is also a Calloway County High School graduate – works as a communications executive for the Walt Disney Company’s streaming services, which also include Hulu and ESPN+. She managed to keep the existence of The Child character secret from her husband, so when he came home and asked her if she knew there was a baby Yoda, she simply smiled.
“My wife knew because Disney marketing knew they had something that was going to burst out huge, and they had held off on manufacturing any kind of merchandise because they did not want word to spread,” Earl said. “She had listened to me prattle on about ‘Star Wars’ for two weeks before I filmed it, and she never said anything.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.