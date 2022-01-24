MURRAY – Murray native W. Earl Brown awoke to the news Friday that the legendary rock singer Meat Loaf – who first rose to fame in the late 1970s and whom Brown once portrayed in a TV movie – had died, reportedly due to complications from COVID-19.
Brown’s wife, Carrie, also a native of Murray, had learned about the singer’s death when she checked her email earlier that morning, so she broke the news to him. Although they only had a few encounters in the two decades since Brown portrayed a young Meat Loaf – whose legal name was Michael Lee Aday – in the VH1 biopic “Meat Loaf: To Hell and Back,” Brown is still good friends with Meat Loaf’s daughters, Pearl and Amanda Aday, and has played music with them many times. Brown said as soon as he heard the news, he texted his condolences to both of them.
“They absolutely adored their dad, and he adored them,” Brown said.
Like tens of millions of people his age – and before he had any inkling that he would one day play Meat Loaf in a movie – Brown, 58, bought Meat Loaf’s and composer Jim Steinman’s landmark 1977 debut record “Bat Out of Hell.” It would eventually become a trilogy, and to date, the album has sold 14 million copies in the U.S. and 43 million worldwide.
“I was a big fan. I bought that record (shortly after it came out),” Brown said. “I remember (the family) would go to Florida every summer there for a few years and I would get to go to the mall. I couldn’t find all the records I wanted in Murray because Sunset Boulevard had just opened around that time. So I wanted to go to the mall and go record shopping. So I bought that, Tom Petty’s ‘You’re Gonna Get It!’ and Elvis Costello’s ‘This Year’s Model.’ But ‘Bat Out of Hell’ was one of those records.
“I had seen him on ‘Midnight Special,’ which would air the video. I remember seeing it that night when the master tape went bad while it was airing and the song started slowing down and they cut it off. Well, we portrayed that years later in the movie because he had gone off the deep end in a fit of rage when that happened. We have that scene in the movie, so it was kind of surreal to be 22 or 23 years later re-creating that moment (I had seen on TV when it happened). Of course, here we are now, 22 years removed from that movie, where we were portraying events 22 years before that.”
When the casting call was announced for “To Hell and Back,” Brown auditioned because he was the right age and size for the role. He said he felt good about his script reading during the audition, but even though he wasn’t required to sing, he thinks belting out “Bat Out of Hell” helped him secure the part.
“We were supposed to lip-synch to Meat Loaf stuff, but I can sing,” Brown said. “My voice was a bit out of shape, so I spent about a week going out in my office and blasting ‘Blast Out of Hell’ to sing with the song. So when we went to audition … I sang it, and when I left, everybody’s eyes in the waiting room were huge, and I remember this one guy who I later got to know said, ‘I was told we were supposed to lip-synch!’
However, while his singing might have helped Brown sell his performance in the audition, Brown’s singing voice is not heard in the film. In two sequences – an audition scene and a scene where Meat Loaf sings to his wife, Leslie – a soundalike was used, but in other scenes, the original master recordings of the famous songs were used and the arrangements were “dirtied up” to sound live, Brown said.
Amanda Aday was set to play a grocery clerk in one scene of the movie, so the producers offered to set up a lunch meeting between her and Brown before shooting began. He said they got along great, and as he was leaving to go Meat Loaf’s house, she prepared him to meet her dad.
“As I started to leave, she said, ‘Realize something about my dad. He is the person that you’re going to meet who’s got a slap on the back and a joke to tell you and a funny, loving guy. That is my dad. But there’s another side to Daddy that most people don’t see, and it’s really, really dark.’
“And that was exactly how I found Meat Loaf to be. I didn’t see the dark stuff until after the movie. He and Leslie divorced and he blamed the movie. I think it may have brought up questions from their past, and they did get divorced after that movie came out. So after I got to know him, it was always weird afterwards (when we ran into each other). And I get it, man. I would be weird if somebody was making a movie about my life. I think some of the things that were portrayed cut pretty close to the bone for him. … Of course, the movie was a great romance; it was about the rock and roll love story, and ironically, it came to an end once we made the movie.”
At the time Brown was shooting the movie at Los Angeles Center Studios downtown, two other movies were shooting there at the same time: the 2002 Val Kilmer thriller “The Salton Sea” – in which Meat Loaf played a role – and the 2000 action blockbuster “Charlie’s Angels,” starring Cameron Diaz, who famously played Brown’s sister in the hit 1998 comedy “There’s Something About Mary.” Meat Loaf joked about how he got confused when he got to the studio because there were signs directing “Meat Loaf” to two different locations. Brown said it was especially surreal when he was dressed in his full costume and ran into Meat Loaf at the studio.
“That morning, I was dressed in the full (costume),” Brown said. “ I had a fat suit for the younger years when he was heavier and I had on the tuxedo for when we were doing the “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” (opening concert scene). I was in full makeup and dress and I’m headed to the stage when I see the makeup trailer for ‘The Salton Sea’ and I see Meat Loaf sitting in there. As I’m walking away, I hear, ‘Earl!’ And it’s ML. And I wish I had a photograph of the look on his face. I had hung out with him several times at that point and had been over to his house and we had gone out to lunch, but when he saw me as him, it was quite a shock to him.”
Brown said he had stopped by the “Charlie’s Angels” set earlier that morning to say hello to Diaz, with whom he had also starred in the Oscar-nominated movie “Being John Malkovich” the year before in 1999. As Brown was on stage that afternoon lip-synching the performance in front of 300 extras, he looked out past the footlights and was surprised to see Diaz and Meat Loaf watching right next to the camera.
“They’re both standing there watching, so it was a bit of performance anxiety,” Brown said. “I thought, ‘This is so surreal.’”
Brown played on a softball team, and when he told his teammates he would have to take a few weeks off to film the movie, they asked him if he could find someone to fill in for him while he was gone. Brown knew how much Meat Loaf loved sports and playing softball, so he asked him if he would be interested.
“So he filled in, and it was funny because he played a few games when I was back,” Brown said. “There was one game while we were still filming, and I was standing right next to him and one of the guys – who didn’t know why I had been out – looked at me and said, ‘Man! You guys could pass for brothers!’”
Brown said he also later shared an agent with Meat Loaf, so although he didn’t see him very often, they crossed paths about a half-dozen times after the movie wrapped. Being obsessed with music from a young age, Brown said he has seen thousands of concerts – at least 1,000 or more different bands – in his lifetime, but he had never actually seen Meat Loaf live until 2010 when he was touring with Cyndi Lauper.
“I was relatively new with the agency, and they invited me to go along with them,” Brown said. “So that was my one and only time seeing him play live.”
Brown said he wasn’t shocked to hear of Meat Loaf’s death on Friday because, aside from the pandemic, Brown heard the singer had suffered from health problems in recent years. Meat Loaf hadn’t performed since he collapsed playing in London a few years earlier, Brown said.
“His whole thing was about energy. Just raw, pure energy,” Brown said. “I know people that saw that first concert tour, the ‘Bat Out of Hell’ tour, and they have said it was one of the greatest rock shows they had ever seen. And I don’t doubt it. I mean, the guy just had an immense charisma and a huge voice. He was quite the force of nature, but that energy leaves you as you get older. And I think it left him a few years ago.”
