MURRAY — Kaci Bolls has been performing music for several years.
She has sang on the demo tracks of songs that eventually would be performed by some of the top names in music and would win major awards, including the Grammy. She has shared the stage with some of Nashville’s most prolific songwriters.
However, until a few days ago, she had never had the thrill of hearing her voice on a song that was played on the radio. Thanks to a fellow acquaintance in the Nashville music scene, though, that happened and it fused two things for which she has a deep love, music and children.
The result is a song she co-wrote called “Dare to Be Me” finding its way to the airwaves of the satellite radio channel, Kids Place Live on SiriusXM. And she was able to enjoy that thrill on what she thought would be an uneventful drive back to Nashville after a visit to her original hometown.
“It’s the strangest thing. I was just driving along and I don’t have any kids in the car, but I put my radio on that channel just to see how it sounded,” said Bolls, who said the idea for the song came from friend Nathan Meckel, who is a member of the popular Nashville-area children’s music group, The Happy Racers.
It was with Meckel that Bolls wrote the song. Bolls sings lead vocals and The Happy Racers are featured artists for the track. They also had just finished shooting a video for the song in the Nashville suburb of Franklin, which led Bolls to take a listen on the SiriusXM channel, not knowing she was about to experience the thrill of her lifetime.
“So I’m listening and I hear this song by this guy I’ve gotten to know, Saul Paul,and I’m bobbing my head and thinking, ‘Man! That’s a good song.’ Now, I don’t know what happened with me but, for some reason, something just filled me with the idea to start recording (with her cellphone). Why would I do that?
“Then, my name comes on and I’m like ‘Whoa! Whoa! Whoa! What in the world?!!!’ And I’m just screaming. I mean, to see your name on the dash for a song that you helped write and sing, it was just awesome.”
Bolls said she has known Meckel for several years and was very familiar with The Happy Racers, being that she has been a kindergarten teacher at a school in her East Nashville neighborhood the past seven years. So, perhaps knowing that Bolls had a teaching background, Meckel approached her about being part of a project earlier this year.
“With my love of all things kindergarten, this is like a mashup. I smashed my two careers together,” she said, explaining that while she incorporates music into several of her lessons for her class at Lockeland Design Center Elementary School, she had never considered writing songs specifically designed for children.
“I’d known Nathan for a while but we had never thought about me being on one of his projects, then he asked me what I thought about trying this, and I was like ‘Really?’ But it was a magical experience and it was so fun because Nathan knows that world so well and it was fun to be able to take ideas and just sort of play with them.
“I’m more identified as a country artist (she is a member of the Nashville duo The Broken Locals ) so it sometimes seems I’m in a box. I wasn’t in a box at all with this. This record actually sounds more pop, which is what I was into growing up. So Nathan gave it to XM and whoever that person was, a very important person that I don’t know, he apparently told him, ‘We hear a lot of music that’s pop, but it doesn’t have an edge to it. The edge to this one is the country element,’ and I was thinking, ‘There’s nothing that’s country about it at all!’
“I talked to my friend Britton Cameron (the other half of The Broken Locals) about this and I told him, ‘Can you believe that they think this is country?’ after I had him listen to it. He said, ‘Well Kaci, there’s chicken parmesan, but when it comes down to it, it’s really fried chicken with tomato sauce on top. That’s what you are.’”
Bolls said that the video is expected to be made available to the public on the same day as the song itself, Monday. It includes several of Bolls’ former students, who are now in the second and third grade. She said one is now in sixth grade.
She said that a particularly memorable part of that video is a segment she and Meckel appear as silhouettes with words emerging from their mouths. This, she said, was to pay homage to a skit that was part of “The Electric Company,” a popular Public Broadcasting System children’s show during the 1970s, which she said was one of her favorite programs as a child.
Among the alumni of that program was Morgan Freeman, who became one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors. Bolls said she would like to believe that “Dare to Be Me” could be the start of a similar path for her in music, but she said what she is really hoping to see happen from this song, and a few others she and Meckel have crafted, is for children and their families to have fun.
“I’m doing this because I love it. But if it makes kids smile and makes the mom who is carpooling her kids want to dance with them and sing together, that’s awesome. That’s what I would want to be part of,” she said, explaining how the song is designed to provide children with a powerful message about who they can be in the world in a way that does not require risqué language.
“I don’t have any kids, but if I’m driving around with, say, four 10-year-olds, a lot of what they’re listening to is not exactly age appropriate. Yeah, they love the stations, love the songs, but the stuff they’re singing? Yikes! The thing that Nathan does with music, though, is he does kids music that even grown-ups like to listen to and it’s got a social and emotional message, which is what so many of our kids are lacking right now.”
