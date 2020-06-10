FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Murray native James Payne has been a member of the Fort Wayne Police Department the past 22 years and says the past two weeks have been eye-opening.
In the wake of the death of a Minneapolis man named George Floyd while in police custody, protesters have taken to the streets of America to voice their anger, including their demonstrations with the phrase that has now become their theme, “I can’t breathe,” some of his last words before he went unconscious. In Fort Wayne, Payne said things have become calmer since protests became violent on the night of May 29, four days after Floyd’s death made national headlines.
However, Payne is more than a police officer. He has maintained the love of sports he had as a child in Murray and is an official for high school and college basketball and football contests, as well as an umpire in baseball, and that is why a few days after the violence of May 29, a Fort Wayne sportscaster thought of the Murray High School alum when it came to being a voice that could perhaps calm the city.
“The sportscaster (Chris Ryan) knew me and he said, ‘We’re going to come talk to you. I need you to do this. I think this is going to help.’ So that’s why I did it,” Payne recalled Tuesday during a brief break from his duties on the streets of Fort Wayne, where he serves on the department’s public safety response team, which is essentially its riot squad.
He had been on the streets of downtown on May 29 when the city exploded into violence, having dodged rocks and milk bottles being thrown from the angry mob of demonstrators.
“(Ryan) said, ‘James, because you’re a black man and a black police officer, you can help with this.’ So I talked to our chief (Steve Reed) and he said, ‘James, go! Do what you do.’”
What he does is simple, try to spread love, the way he said he learned it was done in Murray. The video piece lasts about a minute and one of the first things it shows is Payne showing his trademark smile. Then, he talks from his heart.
“This place, Fort Wayne, has been so wonderful to me, and we are just going to continue, and we are going to get through this,” he said during the interview at the main police office. “Looting and rioting is not the answer, but loving one another and fixing the problem … fixing the problem, from this point on, and loving one another is what we need to do.”
Ryan’s choice of Payne being the person for this mission may have been validated on May 29. Tuesday, Payne recalled two instances where demonstrators recognized him after he arrived at the intersection of Clinton and Fort Wayne streets in downtown Fort Wayne, one of the busiest areas traffic wise of the city. Protesters had crowded the streets and traffic could not pass.
“One of the guys went to one of the local high schools and he saw my truck and saw me and said, ‘Hey! Officer Payne! Let him through!’ So they let me get to my post (to begin donning his protective gear),” he said. “We come out and it was rocks and other things being thrown at us, milk, just all out. I’d never experienced anything like that in my life.
“Everyone was upset. They’re yelling, ‘We hate the police! Let’s get ‘em now!’ and it was just shocking to see that happening in Fort Wayne because, in 22 years, I’d never seen riots of this nature. It lasted until 1 o’clock in the morning and we had the SWAT team behind us ready with lethal force, but we didn’t have to fire our weapons. We were able to push people away from the street, but then they were vandalizing property. They broke out a couple of windows, but they also started fighting among themselves.
“Then I see one guy I know in front of us and he said, ‘We hate the police! and other inappropriate language, but he was able to identify me through my uniform (perhaps because of how Payne walks, a result of many hits he took from his football days at Murray High and the University of Louisville). Anyway, he says, ‘Payne, I know that’s you.’ I said, ‘Listen, what happened to George Floyd is a tragedy but understand, this is not the way. Go home. Please go home, because you’re going to get hurt or you’re going to hurt somebody and we don’t want that. You know what I stand for.’ And he said, ‘Alright.’ He dropped his sign and he left.”
Payne is well known in the town he has called home so long because he says he speaks the people’s language, sports. He said the city of 350,000 is very athletic-oriented, having also produced several National Football League players, including Snider High School alum Rod Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
When the unrest began in Fort Wayne, Payne said he received a message from a current NFL player, Jessie Bates, a starting safety for the Cincinnati Bengals, who he knows.
“He reached out and said, ‘Just keep us safe,’ he said. ‘'I can reach out to James because he’ll say something positive for (the city in general) and there isn’t a guy that plays sports here that doesn’t know him.’
“I thank God above for putting His words in my mouth so that it could be given to these people. That’s who you need to lean on, you know? God is the only way we can get out of this situation and it feels great that I got this chance. I’m thinking, ‘Man! Out of 375,000 people to reach out to and he’s reaching out to me?’”
A few days after the unrest of May 29, Payne found himself back at the intersection of Clinton and Fort Wayne but, this time, it was under much more peaceful circumstances. Payne and many other officers came without riot gear and joined the protesters, actually marching with them. Prior to that action, Payne went to his chief about doing just that.
“He said, ‘James, let’s go out there and get this right.’ So we marched with the people and it was received wonderfully. The people were happy. We were able to be touched, console people who were crying and just upset, and it was just great. It was a wonderful thing.”
However, with all of the love he is spreading in Fort Wayne, Payne says all of the credit goes to his original home.
“I try to treat everybody up here like I was treated in Murray. The guys all laugh; they say, ‘Dude! You’re always smiling. You’re always happy.’ I say, ‘That’s Murray,’” said Payne, the son of James and Mary Payne, as well as a brother to Walter and sisters Nekesha, Bonnie and Connie.
“I didn’t go out and party because I wanted (his siblings) to see that, hey, I was going to go to college and going to get my grades and my biggest thrill was seeing them at games with classmates and saying, ‘That’s my bubba.’ That was my driving force. I wanted to make them proud and make them happy.”
