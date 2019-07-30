MURRAY — Seth Fortenbery, a Murray native who graduated from University of Kentucky’s College of Law in 2017, will be one of four in the country selected to take part in the Supreme Court Fellows Program.
The program was founded in 1973, and offers mid-career professionals, recent law school graduates and doctoral degree holders from law and political science fields an opportunity to increase their understanding of the U.S. Judicial System through exposure to federal court administration. Each year, the program selects four individuals to work for one of four federal judiciary agencies for a year-long appointment in Washington, D.C.
Those agencies are the Supreme Court of the United States, Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, Federal Judicial Center and U.S. Sentencing Commission.
Fortenbery will be the Fellow assigned to the Federal Judicial Center, the education and research agency for the federal courts. Fortenbery said he was honored to be selected for a position that will provide immeasurable insight into the administrative levels of the U.S. Judicial System.
“I will be the Fellow at the Federal Judicial Center,” he said. “It is a great honor to have been selected and to go through the process. I first heard about the program when I was in law school, and since then I have clerked for a couple of federal judges. So this year I applied and I got selected.”
Fortenbery will join the Supreme Court Fellows Program from the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, where he clerked for the Honorable Eugene E. Siler Jr. He previously clerked for the Honorable Karen K. Caldwell of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky. Fortenbery earned a B.A., with honors, in English and Philosophy from the University of Kentucky and a J.D. from the University of Kentucky College of Law, where he was a Senior Staff Editor of the “Kentucky Law Journal.”
Fortenbery said he was looking forward to getting an in-depth look at the federal administrative process.
“The Fellows Program offers not only an in-depth look at federal administration at the highest level, but also and opportunity to engage in legal research at a high level,” Fortenbery said. “This year, I will hopefully gain a lot from seeing both of those aspects from the program.”
The Supreme Court website says the Federal Judicial Center provides orientation and continuing education for all federal judges, in addition to management and supervisory education for court staff. The center’s projects span a broad range of topics, including practice-oriented legal education on specific subjects, such as patent law, scientific evidence, or arbitration, and empirically based studies in judicial reform.
As the Fellow serving at the Federal Judicial Center, Fortenbery will support the center’s research and educational activities, including its international training programs. The website said the fellowship does not focus on a discrete subject matter, such as comparative, procedural, or criminal law. Rather, it is fashioned for individuals who have a broad interest in legal teaching or practical programs for legal reform.
Fortenbery will be expected to produce a work of scholarship for publication on a topic relating to the education or research programs of the center and will present it to U.S. judges.
