MURRAY – Murray Natural Gas and the Murray Fire Department responded to a reported gas leak at Murray State University’s Applied Science Building Tuesday night, officials said.
Shawn Touney, Murray State’s executive director of marketing and communication, said the smell of gas was reported coming from an oven inside the Applied Science Building around 10:30 p.m. Murray Natural Gas responded, and the gas to the oven was shut off, he said.
Murray Natural Gas Field Operations Manager Jaimey Erwin said the gas on the oven was already shut off by the time his personnel arrived.
“On the second floor of that building, they have an industrial cookstove,” he said. “When you turn the gas on to the stove, you actually have to light the pilot light with a lighter. If the pilot light goes out, then that stove is going to keep putting gas out into the room. So if you were to walk by and brush up against it and accidentally turn the knob, the gas will flow through there, and if you don’t light the pilot light, it will flow into the room.
“That is what happened, and before we arrived, they realized this and turned the stove off.”
City of Murray Fire Marshal Greg Molinar said the Murray Fire Department also responded to the scene. According to the report, Engine 1 arrived on scene and firefighters went to the building to meet with a Murray State maintenance employee. The employee said the cleaning crew had smelled the leak and had called maintenance, which then went in, found the leak and shut the gas off. Maintenance then turned on the hood vent and cleared the room before Murray Natural Gas arrived and checked the room and walked the building, finding no gas left behind, he said.
