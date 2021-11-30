LEXINGTON - The Kentucky League of Cities (KLC) recognized Murray Code Enforcement Officer Kendra Clere with a KLC Level 1 award for Achievement in City Governance. The award is part of the KLC City Officials Training Center (COTC), a voluntary education program. City officials complete education levels by attending KLC events and submitting outside educational credit from other municipal training.
“The COTC program offers a variety of training that aims to help our city officials grow and develop their skills and leadership,” said KLC Executive Director/CEO J.D. Chaney. “The achievement represented by this award not only show Ms. Clere’s dedication, but it also benefits Murray citizens by ensuring their public officials are highly informed leaders.”
The Level 1 Achievement in City Governance award requires a city official to attend 30 hours of approved training with one hour of ethics training.
