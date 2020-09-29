MURRAY — Thursday evening’s meeting of the Murray City Council included the official return of a group that had disbanded several years ago.
Thanks to a unanimous vote, Murray once again has a tree board. Thursday marked the first steps in re-establishing the board as seven members were appointed by Mayor Bob Rogers and approved by the council.
Those members are:
• Terry Strieter, Georgia Douglas and Joy Waldrop, who were all appointed to one-year terms that will expire on Sept. 24, 2021.
• Matt Chadwick and Oliver Muscio, who were appointed to two-year terms that will expire on Sept. 24, 2022.
• Paula Willis and Scott Seiber, who were appointed to three-year terms that will expire on Sept. 24, 2023.
“It’s being done that way to stagger the terms so we don’t run out of expertise on the board all at once. That way, we’ll always have somebody with experience on the board,” said Strieter, who is one of two members of the new board to also serve as a member of the City of Murray Beautification Committee, where the idea of reviving the tree board seemed to originate.
Strieter, a councilman who serves as co-chair of the beautification committee with Councilwoman Alice Rouse, said that the new board will have a few functions once it begins hosting meetings.
“We want to try to find a tree or maybe a shrub or a whole flower that we can plant uniformly,” he said of how the new board’s members will use meetings to discuss such ideas. “We want to get the tree board going again because we do want to do a lot of plantings around town.”
The idea of picking a tree that can be displayed in a uniform manner, he said, is similar to what has happened in nearby Paducah, where it has taken a specific species — the dogwood — and created a large festival each spring. That festival began in the late 1960s and has grown to become a tourist attraction for the city.
In fact, one of the last meetings of the Murray beautification group before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March did include some discussion about Murray perhaps starting a similar activity at some point.
However, there are other things the board will be trying to accomplish, one of which is quite serious. Strieter explained Thursday that, in talks he has had with the city’s street and sanitation manager Ron Allbritten, there are some trees in the city that are infringing on sidewalks and causing them to rise, forming cracks.
“The roots are pushing up on the sidewalks and that could actually lead to lawsuits now,” he said, referring to how cities now can be ruled liable in the event someone sustains an injury from a damaged sidewalk. “That’s because a law was passed that says if your sidewalk is pushed up a quarter-inch and somebody trips on it, the city is now liable because the city owns the sidewalks. So we’ve got some dangers with our trees as well.”
In that situation, Strieter said the board would, first, look at the tree causing the damage to the sidewalk to see if it is perhaps diseased or distressed. If that is the case, the owner of the property would be approached about having the tree removed. He saId if anyone refuses, then the board could go to the city’s code enforcement officer for further action.
Strieter also said that the board will attempt to encourage developers and contractors to work around large trees, whenever possible, and not destroy them when preparing land tracts for the construction of homes or businesses within the city limits.
“We’re not wanting to force things down the throats of our citizens, not at all,” he said. “We’re just wanting to make this city more beautiful.”
Strieter said, from what he has learned. there was once a tree board in Murray as recently as the 1970s and ‘80s. He said it is not known why the board was discontinued, but he also said that it appeared to answer to a citizen-based committee that is also no longer operating.
An investigation conducted by City of Murray Attorney Warren Hopkins found that the former board perhaps operated under what Strieter said were “Illegal elements” under the previous ordinance. Hopkins has since revised those parts, while updating and modernizing others.
Strieter said the board will be separate from other boards and commissions under the umbrella of the council. He said it is not known when the board will have its first meeting, but a high priority for that occasion will be installing officers.
