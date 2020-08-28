MURRAY —The Personnel and Finance Committee of the Murray City Council took a step toward lowering the tax on alcoholic beverage sales in the city Thursday night.
The unanimous vote of the committee now sets the stage for the full council to enact the lowering of the tax next month. The first reading of a new ordinance authorizing this reduction was made during Thursday’s full council meeting at City Hall but no action came from that.
This subject has been at the center of a lawsuit between the city and Bfc Enterprises, a Murray business which owns some of the liquor establishments in the city. Last month, the council authorized Mayor Bob Rogers to enter a settlement in the case.
“I think we all know what this is about,” said Personnel and Finance Committee Chairman Danny Hudspeth before a brief discussion ensued.
Rogers’ authorization was given after a 45-minute executive session that was included into the Aug. 13 council meeting. That came after other executive sessions that had lasted even longer.
The tax was established in 2001 after citizens voted to allow liquor to be served in certain restaurants. That was expanded in 2012 when package liquor sales were approved.
Bfc filed the lawsuit a few years ago, feeling the 8% tax was not set according to law, Rogers said earlier.
That committee was also at the center of the evening’s other big development Thursday as the financing was approved for the construction of the newest station for the Murray Fire Department. The committee chose to unanimously approve a bid from Community Financial Services Bank to finance $3 million for the project at an interest rate of 1.5% for 10 years.
“We had three banks — CFSB, FNB and The Murray Bank — actually approach us so we asked them to give bids on a 10-year loan and a 15-year loan and we would decide which rate to recommend. They were all fixed rates and all of the 10-year rates were under 2%, which was encouraging,” Rogers said. “We feel like we can afford payments more on the 10-year and that would save the city a significant amount of money, not having to pay those other five years.
“We are very thankful to all three banks for working for us and for the community.”
The new station will be built adjacent to the current Station No. 1 (formerly Station No. 2) on South 16th Street. This station is expected to be similar to the current Station No. 2 (formerly Station No. 3) on the city’s north side on North 12th Street. Earlier this month, the same construction firm that built the north station was approved by the council to handle this project as well, Princeton Lumber Co, of Caldwell County.
“I have not been told when the contractor will start,” said City of Murray Fire Chief Eric Pologruto,, “but I would assume, and it’s just an assumption on my part, that they’ll get to it as soon as possible. You’ve got fall around the corner so I would imagine they would try to get as much done as they can before the cold and nasty stuff moves in. I’m sure they’re anxious to start.”
Both the 16th Street station and a station downtown both fell into disrepair from age. The downtown station, which was Station No. 1, is now the home of the department’s administrative offices.
One more item on Thursday’s agenda was the approval of a $62,500 bid for a project to convert Well Pump No. 6 at the city’s water treatment plant from hydraulic lubrication to water lubrication. Public Works Director Tom Kutcher said that this would be more beneficial to the system. The Layne Christensen firm of Memphis, Tennessee was the lone bidder of the project
