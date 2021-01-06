MURRAY – Three Murray residents face charges after police responded to a reported burglary last week.
According to the Murray Police Department, officers responded at approximately 6:10 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, to a business on Chestnut Street in reference to a burglary. Through investigation, detectives learned that Robert Bramley, 19, of Murray, had allegedly entered the business and stolen money, and that two other individuals helped him burglarize the business.
Bramley was charged with burglary in the third degree; Kyle Corbin, 29, of Murray, was charged with facilitation to burglary in the third degree; and Dylan Sturgill, 18, of Murray, was charged with complicity to burglary in the third degree. Both Bramley and Corbin were lodged in the Calloway County Jail.
MPD’s news release said the department would like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
