MURRAY — The Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve is an agency whose goal is to ensure that soldiers with the National Guard and Reserve are able to do their duties with as few distractions as possible.
This includes facilitating smooth relations between these volunteers to their country and their employers so that when the time to deploy does come, there are few to no problems created. Most importantly, of course, is that those relations remain positive and soldiers are able to return to those jobs once their duty is complete.
Sometimes, the actions of these employers are seen as so positive that the ESGR seeks to recognize these efforts. That is what happened last week during the first September meeting of the Murray City Council as Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles suddenly found himself front and center to receive the ESGR’s Patriot Award, which specifically recognizes how an employer has supported his military employees.
“One of things that is very pleasurable to me – and I’m an Army veteran, old Vietnam guy – is when one of our members of the Guard or Reserve takes the time to recognize one of their supervisors or managers,” said Wayne Parthun of the Kentucky Division of the ESGR that is based in Frankfort. The ESGR is under the United States Department of Defense.
In this case, it was longtime Murray Police Department Detective Michael Weatherford who put things into motion for Liles’ recognition Thursday night. Weatherford is also a first sergeant with the National Guard’s 438th Military Police Company, which is based in Murray and has been part of numerous overseas deployments the past several years.
Weatherford was present for Thursday’s ceremony, dressed in his green camouflage Guard uniform. However, while he did not say a single word during the ceremony, a letter he submitted to the Kentucky ESGR spoke for him as the audience watched at City Hall.
“Throughout my entire tenure at the Murray Police Department, I have been a member of the Kentucky National Guard,” Weatherford wrote in the letter. “As a military policeman and a pre-mobilization training instructor, I have spent numerous days and months on orders training soldiers and performing state active duty missions. At no time has my supervisor or my employer ever voiced any concern over my military training and the time it takes away from civilian career.”
“Furthermore, my employer continues to hire actively serving and former members of the Kentucky National Guard. Currently, three active members and two former members of the Guard are employed with the Murray Police Department. Without the support of my chief, Jeffrey Liles, I could not be as active a member of the Kentucky National Guard as I am.”
Liles said Tuesday that he was greatly surprised by last week’s honor. However, he immediately wanted it known that this is not a recognition of him.
“This is on behalf of the entire police department, and I am very proud that we were recognized like this,” Liles said. “I’m glad that we have had young men and young women who have been with our military and either served while as officers of the police department or came to us after they had retired from the military.
“It is very beneficial to have them here because they bring that experience they have had in the military and they bring the knowledge they have received from that as well, and it makes them better officers for us.”
Liles also took time to talk about Weatherford.
“He’s a great young man,” Liles said. “He gives 100 percent of himself in everything he does. He’s an outstanding detective and I know he’s an outstanding member of the Guard. That was totally awesome that he felt the need to take the time to tell someone about we do.”
