MURRAY — Murray police said one person was injured in a wreck Friday morning in the northern part of the city.
In a news release, Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Andrew Wiggins said that MPD was called at 10:48 a.m. Friday to the intersection of North 12th Street and Northwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers saw that two vehicles had collided and an occupant in one of the vehicles was trapped. That occupant had to be extricated from the vehicle, Wiggins said.
Officers then spoke with Eric Knight, 45, of Murray, who said he was turning left from Northwood onto 12th Street. Wiggins said Knight told officers that he did not see another vehicle traveling on 12th and his vehicle struck that vehicle.
Wiggins said that officers also spoke to Joe Irons, 52, of Paducah, who said he was traveling north on 12th when Knight’s vehicle turned off Northwood and struck his vehicle. Wiggins said that a passenger in Irons’ vehicle was taken to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment of what were described as possible injuries.
MPD was assisted on the scene by the Murray Fire Department and the Murray-Calloway County Ambulance Service.
