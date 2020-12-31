MURRAY – The Murray Police Department on Wednesday thanked the public for its help in located a suspect who is facing several charges.
On Dec. 13, MPD asked the public for help in locating Lindsey Draggoo, who had a warrant for failure to appear, bail jumping and other charges. Police said she was being sought for additional charges of second-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking over $500 and others.
“Today, detectives with the Murray Police Department located her, and she is now in custody,” MPD said Wednesday afternoon in a news release. “The Murray Police Department would like to thank everyone for their help in locating her.”
MPD said it would also like to remind everyone that any person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.
