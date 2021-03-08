MURRAY — City of Murray Street and Sanitation Manager Ron Allbritten said he has pretty much had the same idea for several months when it comes to curbside residential recycling in the city.
“With things like this, what some people do is they wait to make sure it’s going to happen. They’re like, ‘OK, we’ll keep an eye on it and if they do go ahead and do it, we’ll sign up,’” he said Saturday, just hours after watching the first load of containers for a program that will officially start Wednesday arrive at the street and sanitation office parking lot.
“It’s been kind of interesting in the last few weeks. We’ve gotten some calls and I’ve also seen some posts on Facebook with the idea of, ‘Well, I’ll believe it when I see it happen.’
“Well, it’s happening now.”
This program is moving forward even though the number that the city’s sanitation contractor — Republic — has not quite been reached. As of Saturday, 447 of the 500 subscribers needed have committed to being part of the program, believed to be the first of its kind in the city.
In the last meeting of the Murray City Council, which was in late February at a time when the number had reached 425, Mayor Bob Rogers said the city decided to go forward and would subsidize the cost for the remaining spots until that number is accomplished.
Allbritten said that the number of containers that arrived a little after 7 Saturday morning probably should serve as a signal of how confident city officials are that this will, in fact, happen.
“We had 793 carts delivered on the ground this morning,” Allbritten said. “It was a full tractor trailer load. That’s what we now have in stock, so we’re prepared to hit 500 and have even more beyond that if we need it.”
Making things even more real, Allbritten said, was what followed that afternoon. About 225 of the containers were delivered to the driveways of residents who have committed to the program.
“All they delivered today was the A Route, which is north of Sycamore (Street) and that’s because their first pickup is this coming Wednesday,” he said. “I’d say it will probably be Wednesday or Thursday that they’ll be out delivering the carts for the B Route, which is south of Sycamore. So if anybody calls and wants to sign up between now and the middle of the week, we’ll get their cart delivered and let them know which route they’ll be on from now on.”
This is separate from the weekly trash pickup service in the city, which brings a $15-per-month fee. The recycling service also will cost $15 for twice-a-month pickup.
Sign-up can be accomplished by calling 270-762-0380 or sending an email to recycling@murrayky.gov and requesting curbside recycling. A name, address, phone number and Murray Municipal Utilities account number must be included.
One person who was very excited to hear about the arrival and subsequent delivery of the containers Saturday was Murray City Councilwoman Pat Seiber. She was a co-chair with Councilman Burton Young on a workgroup that Rogers and City Administrator Jim Osborne formed in June.
“I am thrilled to death and I’m so proud of Murray for stepping up,” Seiber said. “I am very appreciative of the efforts of our Sierra Club (local affiliate of a national environmental activist group) and private citizens who came to our meetings, as well as my fellow council members who served on the work group. I also want to thank Mayor Rogers, Jim Osborne and Ron Allbritten who put their shoulders to the wheel and made this happen from their end.
“It wasn’t just one person doing this, and we weren’t 100% sure we were going to make it to this point, but I guess I underestimated Murray.”
Now, Seiber and Allbritten say the real work begins, and at the top of the list is making this a program that runs smoothly, which is going to take some effort, they said, from residents.
“People need to do it the right way. We can’t come so far like this, just to lose it,” Seiber said of the quest to avoid running into the kinds of issues that contributed to the discontinuation of a 24-hour recyclables drop-off location last year on Andrus Drive, which was costing the city more than $70,000 a year with financial penalties from contaminated materials being a big reason.
A full list of what is expected when is comes with containers when they are delivered can also be found on the city’s website — www.murrayky.gov. Allbritten discussed a few of those requirements.
“With plastic bottles, throw away the bottle cap. They’re not recyclable. The bottle itself is and you just have to rinse it out,” he said, emphasizing that this goes only for plastic bottles classified as 1 or 2, which is identified by an emblem in the form of a triangle with a number inside at the bottom of bottles.
“With cardboard, it needs to be dried and flattened. With your steel cans or aluminum cans, rinse them out and throw them in your recycling container. Also, remember, you need to put everything in there; don’t put them in plastic bags, and your pizza boxes, throw them away, you can’t recycle those.”
Allbritten also said that cardboard can be cut into pieces in order to make them fit in the container. He also said that residents need to have their containers ready for pickup by 7 a.m. on the day a pickup is scheduled. He said putting those containers into position at the edge of driveways the previous night would probably be a more sure option.
