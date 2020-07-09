MURRAY— A work group that was put together for the sole purpose of examining how the City of Murray will handle recycling once the COVID-19 pandemic lightens met for the first time Wednesday.
The city’s main recycling collection center on Andrus Drive has been closed since March 31 after it was deemed unsafe to visitors because of the pandemic. However, it would seem there were problems with the program even before that closing date and City of Murray Sanitation Director Ron Allbritten outlined those in some numbers he showed the group Wednesday afternoon inside City Hall.
For starters, he showed a couple of graphs that say the city has already lost $10,120 so far this year and is projected to lose $68,681 for the entire year.
In the most recent meeting of the Murray City Council, Allbritten spoke to the council members and detailed how not only is Murray’s situation resulting in losses, but it is the same for most cities. He said a meeting in September 2019 in Lexington resulted in numerous officials from other places expressing how they were discontinuing the collection of some materials.
“Lexington has stopped taking paper,” Allbritten said Wednesday, explaining that the places to where cities ship their materials are not accepting some materials because there is no profit to be made from them.
“I’m not planning on opening the recycling facility until I can get rid of what we have collected. Right now, I’ve got a problem with paper and plastic, which are the two things that we really can’t get rid of.”
City of Murray Administrator Jim Osborne formed this work group after it was strongly suggested by Mayor Bob Rogers. Osborne outlined the purpose of this group as looking at options going forward.
One of the ideas mentioned Wednesday was curbside recycling and Allbritten did say that the city is in talks with its sanitation vendor, Republic, which handles trash collection within the city and is approaching the time to renegotiate its contract with the city.
Something else that seemed to gain traction Wednesday was encouraging residents to utilize existing businesses that accept recyclables. Allbritten named two such establishments during the meeting, D&R Salvaging and Dale’s, formerly Key’s.
“If you’ve got cardboard right now, you can take it to D&R Salvaging on Woods Road and you can take your aluminum and metal cans there too. He’ll probably take your barbecue too,” Allbritten said, noting how a problem for the Andrus Drive collection point has been that materials other than those specified — glass, aluminum cans, metal cans, cardboard, paper products and plastic bottles — continue to make their way into those collections.
“It’s called ‘hopeful recycling,’ where people are hoping some of these things will be taken and they won’t.”
Murray resident Bill Rouse came to Wednesday’s meeting and shed some light on what he experiences at D&R.
“He takes any metal. He’ll take your cans, even just tin cans. He also did say that he has made money on cardboard here lately, and that is the first time he said he’s made money on cardboard, and I imagine (Dale’s) will do the same thing,” Rouse said.
“If there’s that much of a desire for (recycling), and I believe there is, then I think it’s very important for people to know, just from a P.R. perspective with the city, that there’s other options for it and you can get paid for it,” said work group member Jason Pittman, a former Murray city councilman.
The next meeting is set for July 23.
