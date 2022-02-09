MURRAY – A native of Ukraine who moved to Murray more than a decade ago said he and others in his home country are concerned about the current tensions with Russia along the border, but it’s nothing new since many of them had already gotten used to those anxieties over the last eight years.
For the last few months, Russian troops have been amassing along the country’s border with Ukraine. According to the BBC, at least 100,000 Russian troops are currently positioned within reach of the border, which the Biden administration says is 70% of the forces Russia would need to invade Ukraine. In recent weeks, the U.S. and its European allies have been more forcefully warning Russia of potential consequences if it decides to invade Ukraine.
Yuriy Panchuk, an independent contractor working for companies that install medical alert devices, moved to Murray after marrying his wife, Michelle, the year before. Michelle, an assistant professor of philosophy in Murray State University’s College of Humanities and Fine Arts, said she grew up in Beaufort, South Carolina and spent several summers in Ukraine during high school and college doing humanitarian work with a sister church to the church in which she grew up. After college, she taught English as a Second Language (ESL) in Ukraine, and she and Yuriy married in 2008. They moved to the U.S. permanently in 2009, she said.
Yuriy is from the city of Vinnytsia (spelled “Zinnitstsya” by Ukrainians), and he recently returned from visiting his family around the start of the year. In 2014, Russia invaded the peninsula of Crimea on the northern coast of the Black Sea, arguing it had a historic claim to the land. Yuriy said that many of his fellow Ukrainians were shaken by that event, but they have more or less gotten used to the renewed tensions since then.
“I wouldn’t say it’s a ‘new normal’ for Ukrainians, but I think that sort of shock and awe that my country and my people experienced back in 2014 when Russia invaded first, that probably is in the past,” he said. “People are, of course, concerned and worried about the current state of affairs, but I wouldn’t say anyone is panicking. There weren’t any runs on grocery stores or anything like that, so people are worried but preparing as much as they can and waiting to see what happens.”
Yuriy said his hometown is not close to the border, so his family would probably not be in as much danger as people in other cities if a full-scale invasion were to occur. However, he said there is an air force headquarters there, so that could potentially be a target if Russia tried to take over the whole country.
Many news reports have attributed some of the current tensions to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strong opposition to Ukraine joining NATO. Yuriy said that while he can only speak for himself and his own opinions, in his view, Ukraine suffered for centuries under Russian rule, and millions of Ukrainians died because of Moscow’s actions during the 20th century. He said peoples’ feelings toward Russia tend to depend on the region, but he thinks most people are not eager to become ruled by Russia again.
“Ukraine wants to be truly independent, and Russia doesn’t want that to happen,” he said. “They want control. We would be happy to be good neighbors and friends with them – and we were, to a certain point – but Russia doesn’t have anything to offer. (We should) deal with each other on mutually beneficial terms, but they just want their way and Ukrainians don’t like it. Russia doesn’t have anything to offer but brutal force, so that’s what they do.
“Everyone was shocked by 2014. We never thought something like that was possible, that they would invade and take a piece of our land. It was based, of course, on lies and deception. Back then, they claimed that something was threatening Russian speakers in Ukraine. I am a Russian speaker even though I am Ukrainian. Culturally, it just happened that way. I still speak Russian and I spoke Russian most of my life when I lived back in Ukraine, and I never had any issues because of that. Nobody cared and nobody persecuted me, so (Russia’s justification for annexing Crimea) was lies.”
Yuriy said that at the end of the Soviet era, Ukraine was one of the more prosperous republics in the Soviet Union, but a lot has been lost since then in terms of manufacturing capabilities and the rest of the economy. He attributes much of that to corrupt Ukrainian elected officials.
“I think the main reason was the corrupt government and the people electing officials who were not particularly (ethical), so I’m not saying it’s someone else’s fault; of course, it’s ours,” he said. “But we thought we were independent. We were not, actually, because we were still under heavy Russian influence in all aspects like our economy and our politicians. So I would say before 2014, Ukraine was independent, but kind of not really. … When Russia saw that the (independence) movement accelerated, they decided to deal with it more drastically.”
Dr. Marjorie Hilton, a professor of history at Murray State, specializes in Russia and the former Soviet Union. She said that while she has no idea what the solution to the tensions between Russia and Ukraine should be, the recent escalations follow a long-established pattern of contentious relations. She said much of present-day Ukraine was captured during the reign of Catherine the Great, who died in 1796. Many scholars refer to Ukraine’s famine in the 1930s as genocide, and since the fall of the Soviet Union, the country has faced constant pressure about its direction from both Russia and the West, she said.
Hilton said what she is hearing from U.S. diplomats, President Joe Biden, Putin and other Russian officials all sounds like Cold War rhetoric, which she thinks is not helpful at all.
“I think one of the contentious issues is, should Ukraine be on the side of the ‘West’ or the side of ‘Russia,’ and it seems to me really an outdated way to think,” Hilton said. “I think I would blame everyone all around, if I can be diplomatic about this. We really haven’t thought about what the U.S.’s relationship should be with Russia and what is Europe’s relationship with Russia. Those are very different. Countries like Germany have very strong economic ties with Russia because they get a lot of their natural gas and oil from Russia and they were in a really different situation. The U.S. is so far away from Russia.
“I know one of the points of contention is NATO, and no one will want to hear me say this, but I guess I wonder why NATO still exists. As most people know, it was formed during the Cold War to protect against the spread of communism, and of course the Soviet Union was the arch-rival. And Russia will never be allowed to enter, so it just sets up a contentious relationship from the get-go.”
Hilton said that when the Soviet union dissolved, former President George H.W. Bush and former Secretary of State James Baker assured former Russian president Mikhail Gorbachev they didn’t want to expand NATO into eastern Europe. But NATO eventually did expand its membership.
“It sounds like I’m taking the side of Russia, and I’ll say that I’m no big fan of Vladimir Putin,” Hilton said. “But his tendency to want to bully and threaten Ukraine is no more appealing than I think the overblown rhetoric is coming out of our administration. I know that might not satisfy some people, but it seems to me that’s one of the big problems. I call it a ‘Cold War hangover.’”
