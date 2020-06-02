MURRAY — The Kentucky National Guard’s 438th Military Police Co. based in Murray has been activated to help quell violence in Louisville that has continued since late last week and turned deadly early Monday.
Major Steve Martin of the National Guard confirmed Monday that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has ordered the 438th be deployed to Louisville and join numerous other Guard units Beshear activated late last week when violence erupted. These issues stemmed from demonstrations protesting the death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor, who died in March after being shot several times during a police raid at her home in which three officers in plain clothes entered the house, resulting in her boyfriend firing a gun with the belief that the officers were intruders. One officer was wounded and Taylor was killed when about 20 shots were fired in response, The New York Times said.
This also comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis several days ago, a death recorded by an onlooker’s cell phone. Like Floyd, Taylor was black and these incidents have resulted in demonstrations throughout the nation, many of which turned violent.
Thursday night, seven people were shot during a protest gathering in Louisville, and a person died early Monday morning during another protest in that city. Following the Thursday night activity, Beshear activated five units of the Kentucky Guard to Louisville and surrounding communities to assist the Louisville Metro Police Department.
CBS News reported that the person who died Monday appears to have been shot when police and Guard soldiers were returning fire after someone had apparently shot at them.
Martin said it was not known how many soldiers from the Murray unit were going to Louisville. He sad the mission was for the purposes of helping police keep the peace in the wake of the violence that has swept that city in recent days.
It is not known how long the Murray soldiers will be in Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.