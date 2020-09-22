MURRAY – A Murray photographer and videographer is currently involved in shooting, directing and editing a TV show that showcases various towns in the region and the “treasures” they have to offer.
Oakwood Studio owner Ken Andrus said he has been involved with the production of “On the Hunt for Treasures” for several months now. The show is produced and hosted by John Summers of Kevil, who is fascinated by classic cars and many other antiques. In each episode, Summers heads to a different town in the region and investigates tips about special items he has heard about, as well as showcasing the charms of the town itself. The show is currently independently produced and airs every other Monday on WPSD-TV at 12:30 p.m. after the noon newscast.
Summers is a Ballard County magistrate and owner of Summers’ Sweet Auto Sales, and he said his love of classic cars and other artifacts goes way back. Among his personal treasures, he said, are a couple of cars previously owned by Elvis Presley. He said he initially thought of the idea for the show as a way to spotlight businesses from all around the area.
“The treasures wouldn’t just be the things I’m collecting, but also places to eat and the histories of the towns,” he said.
Summers said he started hosting the show around the beginning of the year with WPSD staff doing the filming and editing, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they weren’t able to continue after the first episode filmed in Cadiz. After that, he reached out to Andrus to assist him with the production.
“He’s doing a wonderful job,” Summers said. “He’s wanting to pop out one a month, but I’m busy, so it’s hard for me to get the time to do that, but he’s working on it. We just left Hazel two weeks ago, and we’re setting up to go to Metropolis (Illinois) Wednesday.”
Andrus said the first show he worked on was the second episode, which was shot in Grand Rivers. As Summers said, the third episode was in Hazel, and after Metropolis, he said they plan to shoot at Tennessee’s Reelfoot Lake State Park, Sikeston, Missouri, Princeton, Paducah and Summers’ home of Ballard County.
“I know a lot of the folks and people around; they collect like I do, and we base everything (in the show) around stories,” Summers said.
“While we’re in each town, we’ll talk to somebody about the history of the town and we’ll go to a nice place to eat there,” Andrus said. “Basically, we’re doing a promotion of that town while we’re looking for these antiques.”
Andrus grew up in Murray, so he has previously visited most of the towns he is now documenting, but the experience continues to surprise him.
“I’m learning a lot about antiques and old signs and old cars,” he said. “That’s all really interesting stuff. I had a passing appreciation for them before I filmed the show, but I’m really starting to grow quite an appreciation for all the things that go into antiquing and buying old things and preserving them, restoration and that kind of stuff.”
Andrus said Summers gets calls just about every day from people who want to show him something unusual, so finding subjects to interview and show off their wares is not difficult to set up.
“He really likes those old, turn-of-the century, metal signs,” Andrus said. “They were covered with porcelain, and that porcelain protected them. You can see those signs from the 1920s and they look just like brand-new.”
