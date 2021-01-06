MURRAY — The City of Murray’s sanitation contractor made it very simple. If 500 residents will, through a signup process, commit to curbside recycling, the program can launch.
About a month into the process, it appears residents are serious.
Monday, City Administrator Jim Osborne reported that the number of residents that have submitted their names has reached the 300 mark. In other words, the city is more than halfway to its goal.
“It’s going well,” Osborne said Monday afternoon. “As this thing has evolved, it’s been shown that there is a lot of commitment to having this. I believe that Murray is a progressive community, so this does not surprise me at all, and I think it’s going to keep going until we reach the 500 mark.”
In early 2020, City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers asked for the formation of a group to research new ways to allow residents to submit such items as plastics, paper, cardboard and others for recycling. In March, a facility at Andrus Drive that had provided this opportunity for several years was closed due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, it was shortly after that closure that it became known that the Andrus facility, though quite popular in that it was a 24-hour facility, was also a heavy burden to the city’s finances, losing as much as $70,000 a year.
This and other issues gained a forum in June with the debut of the city’s recycling workgroup that met on an almost monthly basis through about November. That was when it developed a proposal to ask the city’s sanitation contractor, Republic, about incorporating a curbside residential recycling program as an add-on to trash collection.
Republic agreed and included curbside recycling in the conditions of the new contract with the city that was officially approved in November. The new program calls for residents to pay an extra $15 to have recyclables collected twice a month. That matches the fee for trash collection, which is weekly.
“I actually expected it to be slow,” said Murray City Councilwoman Pat Seiber, who co-chaired the workgroup with fellow council member Burton Young. “You know, people are going through a hard time right now. There are a lot of folks out who are out of work or struggling. To even offer a service that’s going to cost $15 may not go over at all, but it’s been wonderful to see this support in the community.
“I think there was a core group of people who were upset over the closing of the Andrus Drive recycling center and I think they are glad to have this opportunity as an option. I always thought, ‘Well, once we get those folks on board (with signing up), then it might flatten out and slow down, but that hasn’t really happened. I think we did have a little slowdown, but I think that was because of Christmas and New Year’s week.”
“I think the workgroup and all of the work it has done with this has been a big reason for where we’re at now,” Osborne said, adding that he believes Rogers deserves credit for pulling the trigger on forming the group in the wake of the closing of Andrus Drive. “Now, as happy as I am with where we’re at right now, I know we’re not there yet. I don’t want to be overconfident.”
Seiber believes a philosophy that she said has grown in the community for many years can rise to the surface now.
“This is an enlightened community,” she said, based on the attendance of such events at the Bill Wells Make a Difference Day, as well as recycling collection days at Murray State University’s North Farm. “We’re aware of why recycling is important and I also think that if you look at both of our school systems (Calloway County Schools and the Murray Independent School District), they have preached recycling and environmental awareness for years and that’s taken root over the generations.”
This is only available to city residents. It is being discussed that perhaps businesses will become eligible for this program in the future.
Once the 500 names are secured, it is believed that curbside recycling will begin about a month later.
Signup is available in two ways —phoning 270-762-0380 or going online at recycling@murrayky.gov.
