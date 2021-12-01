MURRAY – The City of Murray Street Department has begun its annual fall leaf pickup, so residents need to get ready for when the route comes through their neighborhood.
The pickup started Monday and will run until complete, City of Murray Street and Solid Waste Manager Ron Allbritten said. He said that although the city used to go through the city twice to make sure no one was missed, that wasn’t the most efficient use of the department’s time, so the procedure changed last year.
“We’re starting in the first section of the city, east of 12th and south of Main, and we’re working counter-clockwise” Allbritten said. “What we’ll do is we’ll go through completely one time like we did last year. That seemed to work real well instead of (repeating any routes). Anyone who misses us the first time through can call us and leave us their address and after we finish going through the city, then we’ll just go back and do individual spots.
“We did it that way last year and it just seemed to work better than starting in early November when not all the leaves have fallen yet and then spending 10 to 12 weeks trying to go through the city completely twice. That wasted a lot of time, and it takes up the whole department. This way, we can get through the whole city in about five weeks, and we can take care of some other stuff too instead of just concentrating on leaf pickup. Other work doesn’t stop.”
Residents can check the city’s website at www.murrayky.gov to monitor the street department’s progress so they will know when to expect the route to come past their home. After all sections have been covered, residents who missed the initial pickup may schedule individual service until Jan. 28 by calling 270-762-0380.
The city’s website also includes instructions on how to properly prepare leaves. Residents are asked to not rake leaves into the street, medians, street gutters, sidewalks, over water meters or drainage ditches. They are also warned not to mix leaves with brush piles, which will not be picked up because it would pose a serious safety risk to street department employees.
Residents may dispose of brush through a private lawn service or by transporting it to the City of Murray Transfer Station at 400 Landfill Road. They should not place brush in their residential rollout garbage containers. Residents may schedule a special brush pick-up with the Sanitation Department or check on Transfer Station requirements for brush by calling at 270-762-0380. Anyone placing brush within the public right-of-way at any time except during the annual spring brush pick-up or for a scheduled pick-up are subject to fines and penalties under the property maintenance codes and/or health and sanitation ordinances. This also applies to people who place leaves in the street or on the sidewalk, and anyone who puts leaves in drainage areas may be responsible for any flooding issues the leaves created.
The city said leaves should be raked 2-3 feet from the back of the curb or edge of roadway where possible. Bagged leaves must be dropped off at the bagged leaf collection point on Andrus Drive and will not be picked up on the street. Only bagged leaves will be accepted at the leaf collection point. This is a free service for city residents only, so individuals must be able to provide proof of city residency. Lawn and yard service companies will need to dispose of leaves they collect at their own expense, the city said.
After the holidays, Christmas trees will be accepted for disposal at the leaf collection point, which will be open through Jan. 28. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
