MURRAY – Murray native Olivia Faye has already had a degree of success in the country music industry – having opened for Alabama and getting several music videos aired on CMT – but she is about to get a new level of exposure when she appears on tonight’s episode of “American Idol.”
This is the 20th season of the influential music competition show, and this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the first season, a milestone that been repeatedly celebrated in the first few audition episodes of this season. Since it first aired on FOX in the summer of 2002 and crowned Kelly Clarkson as its first winner, “American Idol” has produced quite a few other stars, including Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Chris Daughtry, Clay Aiken, Fantasia Barrino, Ruben Studdard, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert and Taylor Hicks, to name a few. It made the move to ABC in 2017 and is still one of the most-watched shows on network television.
Faye has been performing since she was a child, when she honed her skills at venues like Draffenville’s Kentucky Opry. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee several years ago to pursue a career in music and has since released several singles, including “Out of My System,” “Save My Number,” and her most recent, “Singin’ Hallelujah.”
After auditioning for “Idol” in Nashville, Faye said she is excited for people to see her first appearance on the show tonight. Following Sunday’s post-Academy Awards show, tonight (7-9 p.m. CDT on ABC) marks the first night of Hollywood Week, an “Idol” tradition in which contestants are coached by guest mentors. According to Screenrant.com, this season’s Hollywood Week boasts several notable “Idol” alumni from seasons past, and these guest mentors will coach the contestants in their chosen musical genre for the Genre Challenge. Faye said that although her audition is not going to air, she did impress the celebrity judges – Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan – enough to get a yes from all three, so she flew to Los Angeles for Hollywood Week in December.
Faye said she started watching the show when she was quite young, and she was always inspired by the contestants’ performances and their bravery. After watching for so many years, she said she was overjoyed to audition and appear on the show this season, and she loved meeting and getting to know her competitors.
“I probably got to make some lifelong friends out of the experience,” Faye said. “Overall, I had a great time, and there’s so many artists (I met for whom) I’m always going to be in their corner and rooting for them throughout this whole show.”
Faye said Hollywood Week was exhausting but very fun, and she got great advice from the judges, especially Richie. She said meeting the judges was a wonderful experience, and while it was hard not to get starstruck in the moment, she tried to stay focused and listen to their tips on improving her performance.
“It was a blast to hear insights from such successful professionals and to hear what they had to say and how they critique each performance,” Faye said. “… There’s an element of stress, but I also liked just taking in the moment and hearing the advice they had to give. I was so nervous going into this, priming for these three celebrity judges, but at the same time, it’s a really fun environment. Everyone’s fun and laughing and giving good advice and insight. I thoroughly enjoyed getting great advice from the celebrity judges, and seeing them up close and in person was pretty wild.”
Although Faye got to know several of the people whose auditions have aired in the last four weeks since the Feb. 27 season premiere, she said she was deeply moved seeing some of their personal stories included on the show and experiencing the moments when the judges told them, “You’re going to Hollywood!” before presenting them with their golden tickets. She said this season is definitely stacked with some stiff competition.
“The whole time I was there, I was blown away by the talent,” Faye said. “I don’t even know how they can judge or pick who advances because it is truly world class talent.”
One of the friends Faye made during Hollywood Week was fellow Kentuckian Noah Thompson, a construction worker from Louisa whose best friend convinced the reluctant musician to audition. Another person with whom she bonded was Kezia Istonia of Montgomery, Alabama, who performs under the name Lady K, Faye said. She is also planning to co-write some songs soon with Kaylin Roberson of Raleigh, North Carolina, whose audition aired last week, she said.
“What was wild was that I spent all this time with these people, but I never knew their stories until now,” Faye said. “So watching each episode and seeing their auditions now, I just love them even more and I’m inspired by them even more. I got to know them, and now here I am watching them on the other side of it to tell their story.”
In addition to her participation with the show being a great learning experience and the fulfillment of one of her dreams, Faye said she hopes the national exposure will turn more people on to the music she has already released and will continue to release in the months ahead.
“I really hope that I can gain some new followers and fans of my music out of this, and I hope that I make my home state of Kentucky – and especially my hometown of Murray – very proud,” Faye said. “I’m so happy to represent Kentucky on the show, and it was just an overall amazing experience. I would do it again, given the opportunity.”
