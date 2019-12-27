MURRAY — Jason Howell believes he has a very beneficial situation when it comes to his first voyage as a candidate for a state office.
The Murray attorney last week officially entered the 2020 race for the 1st District seat of the Kentucky state Senate that has been occupied the past several years by Stan Humphries (R-Cadiz). A Republican, like Humphries, Howell said he is quite comfortable being a candidate in a district that represents six western Kentucky counties, because he is very familiar with all but one of them.
“Yeah, I don’t get to Lyon very much, but I’m making inroads there. I’ve got some people helping,” Howell said Thursday. He is a native of the Cayce community of Fulton County, which borders Hickman County, both areas he knows well. Then, there is his law practice that takes him to Graves County often. He already resides in Calloway County, and earlier this year, he opened a satellite office in Trigg County.
“This district sets up so well for me. This district is my life, pretty much. I’ll be in Fulton County more than any politician that has never lived there. I’m there once a week, and that’s on a bad week.”
Humphries announced earlier this year that he would not seek a third term in Frankfort. He won election to the 1st District seat in the 2012 general election and was re-elected in 2016.
Howell said he has sought Humphries’ advice since deciding before Thanksgiving to give the 1st District seat a shot. However, while this marks his first journey as a candidate at this level, it is not as if Howell has no experience in statewide politics. He served a year as an intern in the state Senate at the state Capitol in Frankfort in 1994, as he was taking a year off before entering graduate school at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He also has written speeches for candidates, including Mark Metcalfe from the eastern part of the state, who lost a U.S. Congress race to eventual Kentucky Gov. Ernie Fletcher by just four votes.
“Four votes! We missed that by four votes!” Howell remembered Thursday. “And the bad part about that is (Metcalfe) would’ve done a really good job with that (job). I didn’t do any real heavy lifting for (former Secretary of State Trey Greyson) when he won several years back, but I really didn’t need to. He was good on his own.”
This also is not Howell’s first run as a candidate. He currently holds a seat on the Murray Independent School District Board of Education, for which he ran and won two years ago. When he looks at main issues for this campaign, one that he and fellow board members have faced is one that he would like to face at the state level, the ongoing pension crisis.
“Kind of a deciding factor on me getting in this race was how willing that our present legislature, especially in the Senate, has been to tackle and address tough issues. Take the pension for instance. One of the reasons we’re having the problems we have now is because, for 50 years, our legislature acted less than responsible at times,” Howell said. “The fact that this group is willing to tackle these issues is something I wanted to be part of.”
Not surprisingly, Howell also said Kentucky’s criminal justice system is something in which he has strong interest. Being an attorney, he said he sees up close the struggle of people with addiction and how they have few options because the system has been more about punishment than treatment.
“Too many people spend time in prison for things that maybe we could’ve handled differently. The prison overcrowding and our drug issues are so hand-in-hand,” Howell said. “The prescription drug issue is one of the biggest icebergs in our society. You see part of it out there, but there’s so much more under the surface.
“And it’s not real politically correct to say this, but a lot of people look at people dealing with cocaine or meth as what ‘those people do,’ quote unquote. You could be sitting in your pew at church on Sunday and someone beside you has an issue.”
Howell said he also would be mindful of legislation concerning job creation, which he said is a very important issue with this year’s announcement that Murray’s Briggs & Stratton plant would be closing in 2020. He also said he would have a close eye on anything that could affect funding for Murray State University.
“I didn’t know realize how much of an asset Murray State really is until we moved here (in 2004 from Chattanooga, Tennessee), and that’s on a regional level, not just the community level. It gives us an advantage in seeking better jobs,” he said. “So much of the commonwealth thinks that western Kentucky borders I-65 and Murray State continuously gets the short stick on things.”
