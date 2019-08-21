MURRAY — Families, businesses, students and more will have a chance to provide a lift for families facing hunger Saturday.
Starting at 9 a.m., Murray’s Kids Care of Hunger (formerly known as Murray’s Kids Against Hunger) will host a session to pack meals that will eventually be placed in the hands of the community’s less fortunate families and individuals. The session will be at its customary place, Stahler’s Farm, about three miles southeast of Murray on KY 121 South.
The event runs in two shifts. First is a 9-11 a.m. shift, followed immediately by the second shift that starts at 11 and continues through 1 p.m.
“We launched this service on Aug. 28, 2010, and we hope to continue to try and end hunger and enrich lives for our children and families of Murray and Calloway County and the surrounding area,” said Murray’s Kids Care for Hunger Executive Director Loretta Jobs.
Saturday’s packing will involve instant apples and cinnamon oatmeal, which is fairly new to the Kids Care for Hunger lineup, having come into the fray in the past year. In the past, macaroni-and-cheese meals were packed and those became the replacement for a chicken-and-rice casserole meal.
The packing sessions are relatively simple in design. Volunteers can make prior notification that they will be participating – which Jobs said does make organization easier, or just come as they are on Saturday, which is usually the most prevalent manner.
From there, volunteers are sent to various stations. One involves placing dry ingredients in a plastic bag, which is then sent to another station that uses a heated sealing machine to close the package. From there, other volunteers place the packages in boxes for shipping.
However, Jobs said everyone is welcome, regardless of whether or not they have made reservations.
“Much thanks and appreciation goes to the 5,188 volunteers who have packaged 636,865 meals for us over the years,” she said.
Anyone who wants to make a reservation for Saturday can contact Jobs at Anyone wishing to volunteer for Saturday’s packing session can phone Jobs at 270-753-1492 today, or come to Stahler’s Farm Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.