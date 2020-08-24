MURRAY — City of Murray Police Chief Jeff Liles is one of five Kentucky chiefs who will help to determine how law enforcement officers are trained in the near future.
Earlier this month, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Liles to the state’s Law Enforcement Council. Liles’ term is for four years.
“We assess all of the training also of the people that want to teach the training, so we just get together and oversee all of that information and make sure everybody is additionally qualified and additionally trained,” Liles said last week. “We just try to make the training better and that’s especially important today as everybody is wanting to make changes in law enforcement and it’s very important for me to be on that board.
“I was very surprised. It’s an honor to be appointed. I’ve been in law enforcement a long time and not everybody gets this opportunity. It’s a great opportunity for me, especially at this point of my career, to make a difference with what’s going on today, with changes that need to be made, and to be a voice on the board that can help make great strides happen and continue to make law enforcement be the success that we need it to be.”
Liles also said that he was especially excited to be involved in an aspect of state law enforcement about which he said he is constantly reminding his officers as to its importance.
“You’ve got to continue to do training, training and training. I preach that all of the time. I try to instill that,” he said. “It’s very important and that’s why I always tell them that there’s money in our budget, so when a training opportunity comes along, I make sure that our guys in the department can go to that training.
“You can never stop learning and that goes for me too. Even at this point in my career, you can never stop learning.”
Liles also said he is planning to not be quiet.
“Some things you can change, but you can’t change everything, and that’s why I’m glad I’ve got a voice at the table. You’ve got civilians and legislators and others that think you can change a lot of things, but I’m telling you there’s some things you can’t change, that you’ve got to continue to have and do in law enforcement.
“So that’s why I’m so proud that I’ve got a voice at that table, to educate the people that try to think they can make these decisions and make sure they’re doing the right thing. We’ve got to have certain tools that we need to make sure our communities are safe.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers said he believes Liles will be a valuable asset to the council.
“We certainly have a voice at the table now,” Rogers said. “It’s certainly an honor for Murray. It’s an honor for our city to be represented by him and that they respect him, his experience, his background, and what he has to bring to the table. They’ll listen to him. Police across the country are under a lot of scrutiny right now and they need to hear from somebody with his background and expertise.
“I think he’s well deserving and he can use his experience to let the folks hear from a voice here in Western Kentucky. I have also noticed that, right now, we’re having to send all of our people all the way across the state to be trained. It’d be nice if they would hear a voice and maybe some of that training can be done here closer to the home.”
