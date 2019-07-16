NEW ORLEANS — Trey Morris had made a big name for himself in the field of auctioneering before this past week.
However, one honor had managed to elude him: that of international auctioneer champion. He had made the finals of the National Association of Auctioneers international contest five times before, but the Murray resident had never experienced the taste of victory until this year.
At the annual NAA Conference and Show in New Orleans, Morris finally put everything together to earn the 2019 title after competing as part of a field of 68 participants in the men’s and women’s divisions.
“I’m elated and overjoyed to be chosen as the 2019 champion,” Morris said. “It has been an absolute dream come true. The NAA taught me so much about auctioneering, but also about leadership and professionalism, and I will work diligently to fulfill the mission and purpose of the National Auctioneer Association over the next year and throughout the duration of my career.”
The Murrayan competed against auctioneers from the United States, Canada, Mexico and Ireland. The competition, which was a part of the National Auctioneers Association’s (NAA) 70th Annual Conference and Show, at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.
Seven judges scored contestants on poise, command and bid calling in a preliminary round followed by an interview round with three industry questions, and a final bid-calling round for the top 15 male competitors.
This comes as Morris is preparing for his stint Friday night as emcee of the 92nd Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce Business Celebration at the CFSB Center on the Murray State University campus.
Morris will now represent the NAA and the entire auction industry throughout this year with his co-champion from the women’s division, Morgan Hopson of Oklahoma City. Both will serve as the ambassadors by speaking to other trade groups and associations, as well as national and international media about the power of the auction method and the professionalism of members of the NAA. One highlight will be a special trip to conduct a toy “fun auction” for children at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
Morris is a first-generation auctioneer and real estate sales associate based in western Kentucky.
He is an announcer for the world-known Barrett-Jackson Auction Company that auctions high-end collector vehicles and is frequently featured on the Discovery networks. Morris also works with not-for-profit organizations including St. Jude, Juvenile Diabetes, American Heart Association and the Ronald McDonald House to raise money through live auction event and special appeals.
Morris has also partnered with various entertainers, professional athletes and organizations with a shared vision to raise money for various causes. Notable names with whom Morris has partnered include former Nashville Predator Mike Fisher, Grammy award-winning country music artist Carrie Underwood, nine-time Major League Baseball All-Star and former St. Louis Cardinal Albert Pujols, country stars Darius Rucker (also lead singer of the pop group Hootie and the Blowfish) and Luke Combs, among other professionals.
“Winning this award is such an honor,” Morris continued. “It was a privilege sharing the stage with the best auctioneers in the industry. I’m a true testament to the belief that success comes when you step outside of fear and pursue the one thing that scares you to death. Today I stand on the other side of fear as the 2019 International Auctioneer Champion. I’m looking forward to representing auctioneers and auction professionals around the world. I’m incredibly grateful to represent as an industry leader and champion.”
