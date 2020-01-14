FRANKFORT — A pair of Murray men have received appointments to a Kentucky judicial nominating committee.
In a news release Monday, the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that John Wilson and Jason Pittman had received appointments to the Judicial Nominating Commission for Kentucky’s 42nd Judicial Circuit that serves Calloway and Marshall counties.
Wilson is the current chief operating officer at Murray-Calloway County Hospital and will serve a term that will expire on Jan. 1, 2022. Pittman is the market president for Community Financial Service Bank’s Calloway County Banking Center. His term will expire on Jan. 1, 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.