MURRAY — It was in the hours after a huge and deadly tornado ripped the nearby city of Mayfield to its very core that the Murray-Calloway County affiliate of the Salvation Army made a collective decision.
That tornado, striking on the night of Dec. 10 and responsible for more than 20 deaths in the Mayfield area, had struck during the Christmas season, always an important time for the Murray-Calloway affiliate. That is when it has its annual Kettle Campaign, allowing the community to join the long-standing tradition of dropping spare change into the familiar red kettles at the entrances of businesses, a custom that has existed in the United States since 1891.
The idea is simple. At a time of year that is supposed to be full of joy, it is also a time that can be very difficult for people struggling financially. This is a way for the community to help the Salvation Army to lend a helping hand, which is what the Murray-Calloway affiliate chose to do for Mayfield, reserving every red cent collected during the 2021 campaign to assist with various needs in that hard-hit city.
The word was sent to the public on Dec. 11, and the public began responding. By the time the drive ended, only about two weeks after the tornado hit, an amount no one thought was possible had been collected … $51,454, easily smashing the previous Murray-Calloway record.
“We called the Kentucky/Tennessee Division office the next day and they gave us the OK to have what we collected go to Mayfield,” said Murray-Calloway Service Unit Chair Kerry Lambert. “So we started collecting for Mayfield on Dec. 11 and continued collecting through Dec. 24.
“What we ended up collecting is about two times the amount that’s usually collected.”
Several days ago, members of the Mayfield-Graves County affiliate came to Murray to receive the money collected from their friends and neighbors 20 miles to the southeast. Mayfield-Graves Army Service Unit Chair Lori Beyer said it not only came as a surprise, but it was coming at a time where a boost of enthusiasm was needed.
“You wouldn’t believe the number of people we are seeing who need help right now, and the stories we hear of how people have lost everything and they don’t know where to turn, and it never ends. They just keep coming,” Beyer said, then turning to the phone call she received from Lambert, telling her how Murray and Calloway County’s citizens had rallied for the cause the final two weeks of the Christmastime campaign.
“(Mayfield-Graves Kettle Chair Mitzi Stanley) had him on a speaker phone at our office and we were just shocked. Now, we had heard through the grapevine that something was happening in Murray, but we had no idea it would be anything like this.
“It’s just a huge blessing. I’m amazed. That’s just crazy! But we’re very thankful and I know that our families will be too.”
