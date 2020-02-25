MURRAY — The annual Murray Shakespeare Festival hosted by the Murray State University Department of English and Philosophy will be kicking off next week and will feature some new faces this year.
Dr. Rusty Jones with the department said there would be a new company handling the production this year, Kentucky Shakespeare, which will be presenting Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” In addition to the show, there will also be a series of events throughout the week.
“This year we’ve got Kentucky Shakespeare coming from Louisville, and they are a group that we have never hosted here on campus before,” Jones said. “They typically tour around the eastern part of the state, but have never been this far out west before. So we are new territory for them and they are a wonderful company with very high energy, young and exciting, and they are going to come and give us their production of ‘Hamlet.’”
Jones said “Hamlet” will run about 90 minutes, and will feature three shows on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (March 4, 5 and 6). There will be a single show on Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m., with a show at the same time slot Thursday as well as at 7 p.m. A final show Friday will take place at 7 p.m.
“There are lots of opportunities for folks to come and experience this production, and experience one of Shakespeare’s finest works,” Jones said.
In addition to the performance of the Shakespearean classic, there will also be a series of other activities the public can attend, including flash mobs, a discussion panel and a public lecture.
“There is going to be a flash mob in the Curris Center on the second floor from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3,” he said. “There we will be throwing out Shakespearean insults, maybe a trivia contest for prizes and free passes for the show. Everybody really gets into it and enjoys throwing their insults around.”
Also on March 3 will be a discussion panel from 6-7 p.m. at the Calloway County Public Library meeting room, hosted by Drs. Michael Bordieri and Esther Malm from the MSU psychology department. The panel is “Giving Sorrow Words: Exploring Grief as a Healthy Psychological Process” and will explore a major theme present in “Hamlet” – grief.
“They are going to invite those in attendance to talk about the experience of grief and talk about how to develop positive ways to deal with what many people struggle with, as far as mourning a loved one,” Jones said. “That is featured very strongly in “Hamlet,” as he is mourning his father’s passing. We are not focusing on the show in that discussion panel; it will be about the audience and how to develop healthy strategies.”
People can also attend a lecture that will be held Wednesday, March 4, in the Waterfield Library Gallery from 4:30-5:30 p.m. That lecture will be given by Dr. Barbara Cobb, titled “Who Sees Ophelia Drown?”
“It is an interesting question from ‘Hamlet,’” Jones said. “Who saw her drown and what does her drowning actually mean to the themes of the play?”
Jones also said that those who plan to see the production this year will be able to ask questions of the performers following the show.
“After every performance, the actors are going to come out and give a chance for the general public to talk about the production with them, ask them questions,” Jones said. “So anybody who wants to hang around after the show can have a chance to pick the brains of the actors and talk about what they just saw and experienced.”
For more information, call 270-809-2397 or contact Jones at wjones1@murraystate.edu.
