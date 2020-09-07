MURRAY — Two of the three tornado warning sirens within the Murray city limits did not sound during a periodic test of the system Friday morning.
Calloway County Emergency Management Director Chesley Thomas reported that a siren located along Glendale Road, just west of the intersection with South 12th Street and another situated in the northern part of the city at the Riviera Courts Mobile Home Park both did not work.
“Our repair people have been notified,” Thomas said Friday afternoon. He said he did not know when repair technicians would arrive in Murray to examine the sirens.
“The good news is it appears, from looking at the forecast, that we don’t have a chance for any severe weather for at least the next six days (which would be Thursday), so we get a break there.”
This comes after the previous siren test had gone about as well as could be expected in June, with every siren in the Murray and Calloway County system operating exactly as designed. Thomas said there are many reasons why a siren could go from having worked perfectly to having problems.
“It could be anything. You could be looking at a lightning strike that could have done it,” he said. Murray and Calloway County has had several thunderstorms since the June test and the Glendale siren did have a malfunction in early July in which the siren accidentally activated on its own.
The concussion produced by a nearby lightning strike was believed to have been the cause.
“You could have problems that develop with the motors, the electronics, just about anything,” he added.
Thomas said that, other than the problems with the Glendale and Riviera sirens, the test was a success. He said every siren at Murray State University and the two sirens that cover Hazel all operated according to plan.
