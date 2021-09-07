MURRAY — The Murray State University Board of Regents passed a resolution honoring the late Staff Regent Phil Schooley at its quarterly meeting Friday, as well as approving the renaming of an annual staff award after him.
The board first approved a resolution honoring Schooley, who unexpectedly died on Aug. 15. Board Chair Eric Crigler noted that Friday’s meeting was the first meeting in more than 12 years in which Schooley had not taken part. Schooley, who was the longest-serving staff regent, began his tenure on the board on July 27, 2009, and was elected earlier this year to an unprecedented fifth term.
Murray State President Bob Jackson thanked Phil’s wife, Virginia, their son, Brian, and the rest of the family for sharing Schooley with the university for so many years. As Crigler and Jackson hugged Virginia and handed her a framed copy of the resolution, the entire room of attendees broke into applause.
After the resolution honoring Schooley was passed, the board also approved the renaming of the university’s Staff Excellence Award. Crigler said the award was established in 1986.
“The awards are based on four categories of regular employees as represented by the Staff Congress,” Crigler said. “To be considered worthy of the honor, those selected must be perceived as performing their jobs capably. They must also demonstrate in some way a special effort, a unique contribution or an unusual level of commitment or service. … Mr. Schooley served the Staff Congress faithfully until his untimely passing on Aug. 15, 2021. During his tenure, he strived to ensure the staff felt appreciated and he often would say, ‘Hey, I appreciate you.’ He was kind of known for that, and it’s a good thing to be known for.”
Crigler said Schooley himself was given the award in 2011, and since he “epitomized the characteristics of the Staff Excellence Award, it’s most fitting that the award be named in his honor. The Staff Congress has unanimously approved this naming recommendation on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, for presentation at the quarterly Board of Regents meeting.”
• • •
The board heard a report on enrollment and retention from Vice President of Student Affairs Don Robertson and Director of Institutional Effectiveness and Strategic Planning Renee Fister. Before talking about fall numbers, Fister said summer 2021 enrollment was up 6% over the previous summer, which was the highest number in 10 years. She said credit hours also closely aligned with that, and were up 8%.
Fister said that as of early August, the preliminary fall enrollment numbers were flat compared with 2019 and about 2% above 2020. Undergraduate enrollment is currently flat compared with 2020, although the headcount for graduate enrollment is up 12%, she said. Although the number of Kentucky residents enrolled has declined slightly since last year, that is not the case with students from outside Kentucky, she said.
“With Kentucky, we’re a little bit down, and with out-of-state, you can see a great sense of growth,” she said. “It’s about 2%, and you (might think), ‘Well, that’s not great,’ but 2% is a great sense of growth when you talk about (out-of-state numbers).”
Regent Robbie Fitch asked if that increase in out-of-state enrollment could be attributed to any additional recruitment efforts. Fister indicated that staff continue to recruit aggressively in all areas, so there wasn’t necessarily more push with prospective out-of-state than anyone else.
“We recruit morning, noon and night wherever we go,” she said.
“Illinois is a very good state for us, and so we really benefited from Illinois,” Robertson said. “So it wasn’t due to (any additional recruitment efforts). We put as much effort into our in-state and 18 counties (in Murray State’s designated service region), and probably more in our 18 counties than we have in our out-of-state. So it’s a balance. We’re very attractive to out-of-state student because of tuition and scholarship programs.”
Jackson said Illinois is the No. 2 state in the country when it comes to exporting college students. He said California is No. 1, but that is because there are not enough slots available in California’s colleges and universities. He said Illinois students want to come here, and that might be partly attributed to removing out-of-state fees, as well as changing the scholarship models starting in the fall of 2019 to be more like in-state rates.
Fister noted that undergraduate and graduate numbers from Tennessee are also up, and was a jump in international student enrollment as well.
“One thing I want to address with out-of-state; that includes our international students,” Fister said. “From last year to this year, we’ve increased just undergraduate international by almost 38%. So that is also reflected in that increase.”
Fister said it is always a challenge working with continuing students to get all of them to return each year, and she said there were a few who did not come back this fall. She said there might be many personal circumstances they have been dealing with in the last year that caused them not to return, but the university will continue to target those students to get them back for the spring.
“It’s just a very hard time for a lot of people,” she said.
Fister also reported statistics on current students, saying that 66% of students are Kentucky residents and 113 of 120 Kentucky counties are represented. One striking fact that received a lot of attention from regents was that 44% of students are the first in their family to attend college. Fister also said 48 states are represented among the student population, as well as 50 countries.
In other business:
· The board approved the naming of the equine center on College Farm Road as the Hutson School of Agriculture Rudolph Equine Education Center in honor of James Rudolph. He is a former faculty regent and formed the MSU Equestrian Teams in the early 1980s.
· The board approved the naming of the Golf Training Facility in honor of former golf coaches Buddy Hewitt, Eddie Hunt and Velvet Milkman, who is a Murray native.
· The board voted to bestow Murray State Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Jerry Shroat with an honorary doctorate in humane letters at this December’s commencement ceremony. Jackson said Murray State had awarded 59 honorary doctorates since 1968. Faculty Regent Melony Shemberger remarked that she often frowns on honorary doctorates, but in this case, Shroat’s frequent interactions with students have an instructional aspect to them, and she thought it was well-deserved. Regent Leon Owens added that he thought the candidate had been well-vetted and the process had been fair.
· The board voted to name David Eaton the dean of the Arthur J. Bauernfield College of Business. Eaton has been the interim dean since Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Tim Todd left the dean’s position in August 2019 to serve his current position on an interim basis. Todd was named permanent provost in March 2020. Shemberger, who teaches journalism and mass communication within the College of Business, complimented Eaton, saying she never thought of him as an interim dean because he cared so much about the faculty and was very attentive to their needs.
