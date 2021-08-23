MURRAY – A Murray State University faculty member with a background in foreign policy said the chaos currently unfolding in Afghanistan as the U.S. continues the withdrawal of troops could have been avoided – but probably only if the majority of the American public had shown resolve for the mission that it just doesn’t seem to have.
Brittany Wood just entered her second year teaching at Murray State as an assistant professor in the department of political science and sociology. She earned her doctorate and master’s degrees in political science at Washington State University with a focus on international relations, comparative politics and political psychology. She said she teaches comparative politics – which explores politics both within and between countries – at Murray State, and she also has experience with international relations, American foreign policy and similar topics.
Although Wood has never been to Afghanistan, she has spent some time in the region, having earned a master’s degree in international relations from Dokuz Eylul University in Izmir, Turkey, where her thesis was on political leadership in Turkey as it relates to the Middle East. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville, majoring in history and minoring in anthropology.
“My actual course of study is looking at things like gender and travel and things of that sort – so not Afghanistan specifically, but it’s within my realm of teaching in my courses,” she said.
Wood said she has been watching the news out of Afghanistan closely over the last couple of weeks as the country’s military and elected government have collapsed and the Taliban has taken over the capital of Kabul. As the U.S. military has been pulling troops out, many Afghans have fled the country and President Joe Biden has said the federal government is trying to bring home U.S. citizens and rescue Afghans who assisted the U.S. and NATO in its efforts there over the last 20 years. Many political pundits and elected officials of both parties, however, have criticized the administration for making the process so complicated for Afghans applying for refugee status.
“I definitely have my concerns for not only women and children, but also minorities within Afghanistan based on the history of the Taliban and its treatment of both women and minorities in the country,” Wood said. “That is a huge concern. So far, the Taliban has said that they would allow women and young girls to attend school, for example, and things of that sort, but the likelihood of them following through with that is not strong, based on their history.”
Wood said she is also greatly concerned with the general destabilization of the country, especially since unstable countries often become harbors for terrorist groups. That, of course, already happened there in the 1990s with al-Qaida, leading to the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, the entire reason for the U.S. military’s occupation of the country in the first place. Wood said that while it’s not necessarily a given that the Taliban – which seeks to establish an Islamic state – would allow terrorist organizations to take root, the signs are not encouraging, especially considering that al-Qaida members have integrated into the Taliban over the last two decades.
“So far, (the Taliban is) at least creating an environment in which there is a high potential for terror organizations to take root, including ISIS and al-Qaida,” she said.
Wood said she is worried about the refugee crisis that has already ensued. She noted that in the last few years, Europe had been dealing with a large influx of refugees from Syria, Iraq and other unstable countries, so she feared that adding Afghan refugees to the mix would destabilize the region even further.
“I’m really hoping that the United States works toward creating some kind of either legislation to help with refugee resettlement (and to commit) more dollars in support of evacuating them, particularly individuals who assisted with the intervention in Afghanistan,” Wood said. “That’s for the benefit of American foreign policy and overall confidence in the United States, that they will do what they say they will do, which is to protect people who help us.”
There has been a bipartisan outcry about the unorganized fashion in which the troop withdrawal has been implemented, though Wood said how the breakdown in planning occurred is still hard to understand as the crisis continues to unfold. Wood noted that some leaks to the news media seem to indicate that several U.S. military branches and intelligence agencies knew that the collapse of the Afghan government was likely once troops started leaving, even if the exact speed of that predicted collapse was unknown.
“At present, because most of us don’t have top security clearance, we don’t know what the American government knew, what Biden knew, what other top officials knew, as far as the speed at which this would happen,” Wood said. “It does appear that they were caught off guard quite a bit, but there’s also been some discussion that perhaps the Afghan government requested that the United States not pull everyone out so swiftly. You can imagine that if the Afghan government were trying to defend itself and trying to instill some type of morale into their military force – which was already losing many battles in Afghanistan against the Taliban – that they would not want the United States to pull out as many people and essentially walk out the door too fast.
“Regardless, it does not bode well for American foreign policy. It does not look good. The United States has not had a strong strategic mission in Afghanistan, and in fact, that is something that Biden has criticized the war for. But we all as citizens, I think, would have hoped for a more organized pullout like Biden originally promised.”
While the original reason for invading Afghanistan was to fight al-Qaida, which the Taliban was credibly accused of harboring, Wood said the mission became unclear after that. It could have been nation-building and creating a strong government there to increase democracy in the region, or it could have been to fight the Taliban for harboring terrorist organizations, but Wood said she doesn’t think there was enough focus on one overarching goal. She noted that Biden agreed that there was a lack of a strategic mission and that was why he wanted to get out.
“If the goal was to create a strong Afghan government, essentially, the United States would never be able to leave, or not leave for another couple of decades,” she said.
Wood said that although she does not have strong personal connections to Afghanistan, she does have a friend who works for a non-profit organization that supports women in the country.
“I think that has been one of the most heart-wrenching aspects of all of this is that we have Americans – not just our veterans – but also civilians who have been working in Afghanistan with the Afghan people to create a better and safer country and communities within Afghanistan,” Wood said. “And to see all of that fall apart has been really, really tough.”
If the U.S. wasn’t planning to keep troops in the country forever, much of the chaos taking place might have been inevitable, but many Americans and allies across the world are wondering right now if these problems could have been prevented and how that might have been done.
“Was the chaos we’re seeing right now avoidable? This is something my students asked me,” Wood said. “The answer is, ‘Absolutely, it is avoidable,’ but within politics, there are always caveats. It is avoidable if the United States wanted to commit $20 billion, if not more, every single year to maintain the presence in Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Study Group (established in December 2019) said we needed to maintain at least double the amount of troops – I think around 5,000 or something like that – within Afghanistan to maintain peace and to ward off the Taliban.
“So if the United States and the American people felt committed to spending that much money to help Afghanistan and stay there for much longer, then it would have been avoidable, but so far, polling shows that most American people are ambivalent to the cause of Afghanistan. I think the Brookings Institute poll said that 30% wanted to withdraw the troops and 20% wanted to maintain, and the other 50% had no opinion. So Americans overall just weren’t committed to the cause, and because of that, it allowed our leaders to pull out more quickly.”
Wood added that most Americans are uninterested in foreign policy and the vast majority think solely about domestic policy when they vote, but she said current events are a reminder of why it is important for every citizen to think about America’s role on the world stage.
“I think this is an example of why it’s important for Americans to have an interest in foreign policy and to consider that when they’re voting and thinking about politics,” she said. “It matters for all of us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.