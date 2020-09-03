MURRAY — Murray State University’s improvement in enrollment numbers is due to many factors.
During Friday’s meeting of the university’s Board of Regents, though, a group that Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley called the “unsung heroes” of this effort were given a moment in the spotlight. This was the university’s Office of Student Financial Services which is on the front line of assisting not only incoming freshmen with getting their situation order before they arrive, but, perhaps as important, making sure that students already on the campus can navigate the often-times stormy waters of financial aid, when necessary.
“They come in at night. They come in on weekends and they meet with families and they meet with students to find a way to help those students attend Murray State,” Dudley said. “There are a lot of financial opportunities, lots of grants and FAFSA ( the Free Application for Federal Student Aid) issues and they really do go out of their way.”
Bursar Wendy Cain and her staff of 24 were brought front and center Friday.
“In all of my years here at this institution, I’ve attended every board meeting during those years, I don’t think we’ve ever highlighted this particular department. They do yeoman’s work in that regard and are as important as our yield marketing and boots on the ground, everything else,” said Murray State University President Dr. Bob Jackson, who became interim president in August 2018, just as the university was launching an extensive plan to reverse its trend of sinking enrollment most of the previous 10 years.
“They’re dealing with students, whether it’s undergraduate minority students, low-income students, meeting the needs of students, scholarships, Pell Grants, millions and millions of dollars flow through this office. It’s also a point of personal pride because of my background (as the longtime president of the Murray State University Foundation), the Foundation sends several millions of dollars every year to the university to provide scholarships, and these are privately funded scholarships and endowments from many generous alumni and friends who have donated to this institution and Wendy and her staff manage those dollars too.”
The numbers prove Murray State is heading in the right direction with incoming freshman up 4.2% this year, despite the struggles produced by the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, students are deciding to stay at Murray State at higher rates as well, with its first-to-second year retention rate of baccalaureate degree-seeking students registering 80.8%, an increase of 1.5% from last year.
Cain told regents it is a full-time job for her office.
“There are 24 of us and we do call ourselves a team because we do cross train and work together to make sure we’re doing the best we can to go over all of these requirements that the university needs us to do,” Cain said, then going through numbers that show just how busy her office is.
For instance, they accepted 4,937 scholarship applications from prospective incoming freshmen, which she said resulted in a multitude of mailings, text messages, even yard signs, being sent to those students.
“We try to get these students to work really hard to apply for scholarships because they’re not just academic scholarships, they’re also need-based scholarships, so we do a lot to make sure they get their scholarship applications on in so we can file them for review,” Cain said, adding that, in all, her office is responsible for the management of $115 million in scholarships this year, and that does not include other opportunities that were made possible for the federal CARES Act coronavirus stimulus package.
The office also manages $40.5 million in institutional aid, as well as $11.5 million in Pell grants. Both of those can provide needed funds for students facing the decision of dropping out or staying enrolled, a circumstance Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson said is the primary reason for several students choosing not to continue their education.
“As the main person in charge of enrollment management here at the university, I do keep a very close watch on this,” Robertson said, referring to what occurred a few days earlier when classes opened for the fall 2020 semester. “We had 1200 students who would’ve been on a purge list because they had not filled out all of the financial aid documents or made financial arrangements and (Cain’s) staff did a miraculous job reducing that to about 38 students.
“That’s just one example of what they do to go out of their way to not only keep our students here, but to help our incoming students so they can go to Murray State. They are a critical part of Murray State, a significant part.”
