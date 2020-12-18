FRANKFORT — After winning the election in November, Court of Appeals Judge J. Christopher McNeill will be sworn into office today by Supreme Court of Kentucky Justice Christopher Shea Nickell. The investiture will take place at 2:30 p.m. Central on Zoom and the public is invited to watch it on the Kentucky Court of Justice YouTube channel.
Judge McNeill has served the 1st Appellate District, Division 1 since April 2020, when he was appointed by the governor to succeed Justice Nickell, who was elected to the Supreme Court in 2019. Judge McNeill will fill that seat’s unexpired term through 2022.
The 1st Appellate District is composed of the commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
Judge McNeill previously served the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy for 19 years where he managed the KDPA’s Paducah trial office as directing attorney. He received his juris doctor from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
Nearly all cases heard by the Kentucky Court of Appeals come to it on appeal from a lower court. If a case is tried in Circuit Court or District Court and the losing parties involved are not satisfied with the outcome, they may ask for a higher court to review the correctness of the trial court’s decision. Some cases, such as criminal case acquittals and divorces, may not be appealed. In a divorce case, however, child custody and property rights decisions may be appealed. Cases are not retried in the Court of Appeals. Only the record of the original court trial is reviewed, with attorneys presenting the legal issues to the court for a decision.
Fourteen judges, two elected from seven appellate court districts, serve on the Court of Appeals. The judges are divided into panels of three to review and decide cases, with the majority determining the decision. The panels do not sit permanently in one location, but travel throughout the state to hear cases.
The Administrative Office of the Courts in Frankfort is the operations arm for the state court system. The AOC supports the activities of nearly 3,400 court system employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. As the fiscal agent for the state court system, the AOC executes the Judicial Branch budget.
