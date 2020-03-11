LOUISVILLE — Legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra once sang a song about a place where ‘If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.”
Sinatra, of course, was crooning about “New York, New York.” Obviously, he was right. He not only made the Big Apple his city, but he pretty much was loved worldwide. The same appears to be true, though in a much different arena, for a Murray State University alum in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
In 2015, Corky Taylor, a native of Henderson, took a chance on entering the spirits distilling business and chose the Bluegrass State for this mission. This would include the product for which Kentucky pretty much owns the market, bourbon whiskey. In fact, 95% of the bourbon produced in the world comes from within the confines of the commonwealth – meaning if one can make it here, he can make it anywhere.
A few weeks ago, Taylor and his team at Kentucky Peerless Distillery in Louisville learned they not only have made it in Kentucky, they are the best in Kentucky. That was the determination of New York City-based American Whiskey Magazine, which judged the bourbon coming from the corner of 10th and Main streets in downtown Louisville as the best out of 200 makers in the commonwealth during the annual World Whiskies Awards.
“Of course, that’s every major distillery in the state of Kentucky,” Taylor said in an interview Tuesday. “I mean, there are places in New York, Chicago, couple of other places that make product, but 95% of the product is made right here, and we won for No. 1 Bourbon in the State of Kentucky!” Taylor said.
Obviously, he and everyone at Peerless are very, very proud.
“Oh we are! I mean, we really are,” Taylor said. “I’ve had people call, literally from all over the world, and tell me that there is not another distillery in the world that has won what we’ve won in the last three or four years as a new distillery (this includes top craft distillery in the world and top rye whiskey in the U.S. in 2018 and again in 2019). They say there’s not another one anywhere, which is pretty remarkable.
“I mean to win the No. 1 Bourbon in the State of Kentucky, you’re talking about people doing business here for 100 years or more, so we’re fortunate, we’re honored, but we’re not getting cocky about it. We are committed every day to making our product better, you know? We just want to do things right, just the way we’re doing it.”
The rye whiskey awards for 2020 with Whiskey Advocate magazine will be determined soon. In addition to the state title, American Whiskey named Kentucky Peerless the best rye whiskey from a distillery 12 years or younger. Its master distiller, Caleb Kilburn, was also named one of the best in the business. Kilburn and Taylor’s son, Carson, went to New York City for the ceremony that resulted in Kentucky Peerless being named the state’s best bourbon.
Taylor spoke one day after welcoming a large number of guests of whiskey experts to the Louisville facility, and he said that occasion did bring questions from those guests. They were asking about the process Kentucky Peerless uses in producing its products and Taylor was happy to answer those inquiries.
“These were people who are very knowledgeable of the industry or write for magazines, this and that, and one of the questions they asked was, ‘Why have you had that success?’ It’s because of the sweet mash. We have a military background (in his family history, dating back to founder Henry Kraver, Taylor’s great-grandfather), so we clean everything. Every day, we start over, we don’t hold any mash back,” he said. “The way we pull it off the still, the way we check it, the whole process of putting it in the barrel at 107 proof and straight from the barrel to the bottle, it’s just the way we do things.
“Another thing they asked was, ‘What do you think is most important?’ The most important thing is we check every barrel. If the barrel isn’t ready and we don’t like it, we just put an X on that barrel in white and we put it on the shelf for three more months, then we check again in three months. If it’s not ready then, we put a red X on it. If it’s not ready, we don’t put it out.”
Taylor also said the visitors seemed very surprised that the bourbon had stayed in its aging barrels only four years before being presented to the world last year, especially with the expensive means by which the bourbon was prepared. Taylor said it is a matter of spending lots of money to make more money later, which appears to be happening.
“We’re up from last year,” he said. “Through our retail store, we were up 75% last year. This year, we’re already up over 100% for the first two months. We made the decision that we weren’t going to buy product from one of the big distilleries and sell it that way. If we had done that four years ago, we wouldn’t have won those awards, but we’d have a cash flow for those four years, but we made the decision that we’re going to make our own product. Basically, if it doesn’t go through our still, it doesn’t go out our back door.
“So we make our own product. We age it, we watch it, we put it in the bottle. Now, nobody that I know of waits for four years for bourbon to mature without selling it. I wanted respect from the big guys that I’m doing it right and, as luck would have it, some of the big guys that run these distilleries tell me that I am doing it right. They don’t know how in the hell I stayed in business those four years waiting around (while the bourbon aged), but I did it right, so that’s worth a lot to me.”
Taylor also said he has heard from numerous Murray State alumni and friends, many of whom have found their way to downtown Louisville for a visit.
“I’m still a Murray State boy. I’ll tell you that right now!” he said. “I’m proud to say that I went to Murray State and still have lot of friends down there and I’ve got some pretty good buddies down there.
“We’re getting people in from all over the world now and we are grateful for every one of them and we’re glad to have them. But we’re not getting cocky. We’re still western Kentucky people and we keep our nose to the grindstone, I’ll tell you that.”
