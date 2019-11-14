MURRAY — The Eagles once had a massive hit song and album whose title track had the lyrics, ‘You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave.”
Such appears to be true of the Murray State University band program. However, unlike the Eagles’ classic “Hotel California,” it does not appear anyone wants to leave.
That will be exhibited this weekend when many alumni who were part of this program once upon a time check back in for another chance to perform as Racers. This will be handled in two parts, with the first coming as part of a performance Friday night of the Murray State wind ensemble and symphonic band. That will be followed by Saturday’s football game at Stewart Stadium when alumni will join the 2019 edition of the Racer Band for pre-game and halftime performances.
“We’ve been putting this out on our (Murray State band alumni Facebook page) and, if you look the last few weeks, you’ll see 10, 15, 20 posts a day with old photos and old stories,” said Racer Band Director John Fannin, who will be one of four conductors for Friday’s concert at Lovett Auditorium that will also feature Director of University Bands Dr. Trae Blanco, Director of Bands Emeritus Dennis Johnson and Murray State Director of Jazz Studies Dr. Todd Hill.
Friday night’s performance is expected to involve between 100 and 150 alumni.
“It’s looking like about 275 are going to strap their drum back on or twirl flags or blow the horn again on Saturday,” Fannin said. “We’ve probably got about 325 altogether who are coming, and, when you include family members you’re talking well over 500 people. We’re going to have a tailgate party before the game, a big reception after and there’s a basketball game that night too.
“It’s going to be a Bandapalooza weekend.”
“Imagine being in an airport, where everyone arriving on the plane knew everyone (at the terminal). This is that experience,” Blanco added. “You’re going to have former students who spent four of the greatest years of their lives here, and many have never been back in the same place at the same time together like this since they graduated.”
Unlike with the massive Band Day activity on Nov. 2 that involved about 500 high school band students from throughout the area, the alumni are not being sent video instructions on how to prepare for these performances. Fannin and Blanco both said the selections they will be asked to play are quite familiar.
“Friday night, Todd will be directing the symphonic band in playing of ‘My Old Kentucky Home,’ and that goes along with his tradition of helping the Racer Band learn that during our band camp every summer. Then they will play our alma mater and finally the Murray State fight song,” Blanco said, adding that alumni will be adding the theme to “2001: A Space Odyssey” – The “Sunrise” fanfare from German composer Richard Strauss’s “Thus Spake Zarathustra” – to their list for Saturday’s game with bitter rival Austin Peay. Band alumni will play during pregame and halftime.
“I was thinking about it the other day, and you know, we don’t really talk a lot out loud about the traditions of band here at Murray State. It’s one of those things where you realize it’s here and we recognize it,” Blanco said, remembering the moments after his predecessor, Johnson, concluded a session of rehearsals with the wind ensemble Tuesday. Johnson will return to the podium for Friday’s “Past, Present, Future” concert. Meanwhile, Saturday will mark Fannin’s last football game as Racer Band director, ending a 25-year run as he prepares to retire at the conclusion of the current academic year.
“So, yesterday, after Dennis rehearsed the wind ensemble, I told the students that it’s rare, in any profession, to have two people share the same office suite for 24 years. Well, John and Dennis shared this office for 24 years together. Later, one of the students (in a text) shared with me his thoughts. He said, ‘One of my favorite things about Murray State is that not only is there respect for tradition, there is a desire to deepen and evolve it constantly.’
“Looking at the Friday night concert, for example, for an audience member who may have attended our concerts before, they may think, ‘Aw, I don’t know the new people.’ I can tell you, Dennis is still here. He’s covered classes and he’ll continue to teach and we’ll build the same sort of relationship when John retires. No one really ‘leaves’ here.”
Blanco also said that an added treat for Friday’s concert will be the inclusion of Murray State’s guitar studio musicians,which will include instructor Brent Webster.
The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and Blanco said a special video presentation featuring numerous photographs of alumni taken during their Murray State days will begin showing at about 7:10. Saturday’s game at Stewart Stadium kicks off at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.