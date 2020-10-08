MURRAY — With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this year, there is also the added threat of something that was in place a long time before the coronavirus even became an issue this year —the flu.
The time of year where this ailment, quite formidable in its own right, begins causing millions of people to fall ill is fast approaching. This year, medical officials worldwide are sounding the alarm that being vaccinated against the flu is very important and that is why Wednesday the Murray State University community began its defense against the flu.
Wednesday morning, Murray State Student Health Services began administering flu vaccinations to faculty and staff in the parking lot between the CFSB Center and the Susan E. Baurenfeind Wellness Center. That opportunity will be open again today with another clinic for faculty and staff from 7-10 a.m. between the Wrather West Kentucky Museum and Wilson Hall at the extreme southern end of the campus.
“We’ve had almost 200 come through so far,” said Lauren Smee, who coordinated Wednesday’s clinic that was designed for patients to receive their vaccine in drive-thru fashion, from behind the wheel of their vehicles. Today’s clinic will be a walk-up event.
“We’ve had that many and we still have a few minutes to go yet, so we’re pretty happy with how this has been going so far. It’s been a pretty steady stream of cars.”
Some patients were quite early in arriving.
“When we got here this morning, there was already one lady here. I talked to her and she said that she had been here since a little after 6,” said Murray State Human Director of Human Resources Joyce Gordon. “She told me, ‘I knew I was early, but I wanted to make sure I got (the shot).’ I’d say she wanted it pretty bad.”
That is the attitude medical officials are hoping people have this year. It is possible to contract both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. There is no vaccine yet for COVID-19, but by receiving the flu shot, not only is the threat of that ailment minimized, it also can make distinguishing the two easier when trying to diagnose a person’s sickness as both are classified as viruses.
Student Health Services is under the management of Primary Care Medical Center in Murray. Primary Care Practice Manager Markie Burkeen said today’s clinic will continue as long as there are people in line, and that would go past the 10 a.m. deadline if necessary.
Wednesday and today are for faculty and staff. Next week, students have their chance. Smee said the student clinic will have the same design, with a drive-thru option offered next Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon between the CFSB and Baurenfeind centers and next Thursday from 2-5 p.m. between the museum and Wilson Hall as a walk-up event.
Registration is required and can be achieved by going online at www.murraystate.edu/racerrestart/index.aspx. Phone 270-809-2146 for email msu.racerwellness@murraystate.edu for more information.
