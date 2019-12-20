MURRAY — The Murray State University Office of Branding, Marketing and Communication (BMC) received 10 awards at the 2019 Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Kentucky Conference held earlier this month in Lexington, Kentucky.
Competing in the District III/Southeast category, the department won awards in various areas including photography, print and graphic design, web, media relations, social media and more.
CASE is the global association for professionals in advancement — including alumni relations, communications, development, marketing and advancement services — who share the goal of championing education to transform lives and society.
“Receiving these statewide awards is a testament to our team, who do so much as a full-scale service unit and strategically collaborate with various departments and units at Murray State,” said Murray State Executive Director of Marketing and Communication Shawn Touney, who presented at the annual conference attended by more than 30 institutions. “I’m honored and humbled to work alongside them each day as we look forward to continued momentum in 2020. We are very appreciative of our relationships with many individuals throughout the institution to assist them with their branding, marketing and communications-related goals.”
The BMC team received the following awards:
Grand Awards
Writing for the Media - Jared Hill graduation story
Photography - Racer One
Illustration -All Campus Sing
Award of Excellence
Writing for the Media - Center for Agricultural Hemp
Website - “About Murray” web page (murraystate.edu/about)
Website - Academic programs web page (murraystate.edu/programs)
Social Media Strategy - Custom audience ads to enhance enrollment
Multipage Publication - Undergraduate recruitment viewbook
Illustration - Summer courses promotion
Magazine - Spring 2019 Blue and Gold alumni magazine
