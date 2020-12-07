MURRAY – The fact that Murray State University was one of the few institutions of higher learning in the nation to commit to having the majority of its classes in person and actually keep that schedule for the fall 2020 semester was widely discussed Friday during the university’s Board of Regents meeting.
Usually, this meeting would be happening at Pogue Library and would be conducted the day before December commencement exercises, but the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused that to change. Friday’s meeting was through communications and the semester was shortened to Nov. 21 so students could return home with an extended break. Commencement was determined to not be safe.
Still, the university was able to complete its fall calendar with most of its students residing on campus and taking classes inside classrooms and President Dr. Bob Jackson said that was due to the efforts of many on Friday.
“That’s credit to our faculty, our staff, our administrators, our students, our deans, chairs, vice presidents,” Jackson said, eventually referring the Regents to a photograph showing how the campus looked on the opening day of the semester back in August. You see a lot of students, and in masks. I’m very proud of our faculty and staff and students pretty much every day, but i was especially proud of our students. The adherence (rate of the university-wide mask mandate) was 99.5% or higher and that’s what kept us here.
“We talked about it often and Student Government talked about it often and I appreciate (Student Regent Warren) Norman’s leadership and the leadership of our student groups. There, for about six or eight weeks, (Vice President of Student Affairs) Dr. (Don) Robertson and I were having meetings every single night with a student group expressing the importance of that and we appreciate it.
“About 65% of the colleges and universities in this country were totally remote or mostly remote. Murray St was not.”
Though many extracurricular activities were either canceled or had to be seriously altered, Jackson said it was important for the students to be able to be on the campus. Murray State was one of just two Kentucky public institutions to complete the fall with what was classified as “primarily in person,’ according to the Chronicle of Higher Education, when it came to course delivery.
“There were a lot of primarily onlines and completely onlines and we’re proud that Murray State University, thanks to our faculty and our staff and our deans and our chairs, that we were primarily in person,” Jackson said. “This was not an easy task and Provost (Dr. Tim) Todd and the academic leadership did an excellent job. It’s important and it makes a difference. We brought all of our students back here and they expect a certain delivery of courses. If they expect, face to face, they should have that (with COVID-19 guidelines in place). If they signed up for online, they expect online. They expect hybrid when they sign up for a hybrid model and we try to accommodate that as much as we can.”
Norman said the students responded in kind.
“We made it this far and I cannot express how proud I am of our students and I can only hope that this semester shows how motivated we are to be here and to continue to be here through this spring,” he said. I also really appreciate everybody’s efforts for us to be here in person.”
Jackson also said that this relates to the university’s reputation as one of Kentucky’s top institutions. He referred to how “Washington Monthly” and “Money,” a pair of widely-circulated magazines, both have said this year that Murray State provides the best value of any Kentucky college or university, which is something that is used in recruiting prospective students.
Speaking of which, Robertson reported that the university’s continued upward trend with enrollment continued this fall as it ended with about a 6% increase in first-time freshmen, an increase of 23% with first-time transfer students and a 15% increase in first-time graduate students. This is a far cry from the numbers these categories were creating in 2018 when the university began implementing a comprehensive plan to improve its enrollment after it had been falling for most of the previous 10 years.
Then-Regents Chair Susan Guess and Enrollment Management and Student Success Committee Chair Lisa Rudolph led that effort that has now resulted in a much more intense marketing campaign, as well as, at least until this year, a more visible presence of the university in area and regional high school campuses.
However, the increases are in other areas as well. Minority students are attending Murray State at a 6% higher clip from the 2019 fall semester and, in spite of major challenges in this category due to the pandemic, the university managed to increase its number of international students as well.
“This is a total university commitment,” Robertson said. “It’s not the work of one office or a few individuals. Everybody on campus has been involved and they see the value and they’re very very supportive.”
Murray State’s winter term numbers are also up with 407 students set for that five-week program, an increase of 18%. That is also an increase of 1,200 credit hours. The new holiday term, which is for three weeks, is welcoming 538 students who will take 1,500 credit hours.
The Regents unanimously opted to have the university remain in the Kentucky Employees Retirement System pension plan Friday. Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley told the Regents that opting out of the system would result in financial hardship for the university that it did not need to incur at this time. This came at a time she described Murray State’s financial condition as stable, a fact further confirmed by representatives of the Dean Dorton accounting firm of Louisville, who gave an unqualified opinion in its annual audit.
Dudley also said that Murray State is expecting a boost from the office of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in the form of $1.01 million to help with COVID-19 expenses.
In addition, the Regents unanimously approved a $2 million project to renovate the HVAC and electrical systems of Lovett Auditorium, pending approval from the state Council for Postsecondary Education. They also approved the establishment and designation of the Dr. Robert “Doc” McGaughey Fund for Excellence in Journalism and Mass Communications, as well as the Racer Room inside Roy Stewart Stadium being named for former Murray State multi-sports athlete and Hall of Famer Dennis Jackson.
