MURRAY — In his welcome address to area students attending the annual High School Journalism Workshop Friday morning at Murray State University, the chairman of the university’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communications chose to incorporate history.
Dr. Allen White remarked how not only he, but all of the nearly 260 high school students from throughout the area, probably have quite important connections to how the United States came to be created. He offered his own research, showing that a descendant had been involved in the final chapter of the American Revolution, the Colonial victory over the British at Yorktown.
Then he related that to his field of study.
“Before that happened, there were journalists in this world doing what they felt was right,” White said in helping open an event that has been at Murray State for about 40 years, offering a variety of instructional seminars, guest speakers, as well as an annual awards competition. “You know, there have been many people who have lost their lives doing this job, because they believed in telling what needed to be said. Every one of you have joined that tradition and it is every bit as honorable today as it has been over the years,
“Some of you are going to be rewarded for that today and you are to be congratulated. To do journalism well is really special.”
The past several years have seen a chance in how journalism is handled. It is well past the days of using layout tables to fit pieces of copy together like a puzzle in producing a newspaper. Long ago, computers became the main means of producing editions.
However, Dr. David Eaton, interim dean of the Murray State Baurenfeind College of Business, which oversees JMC, discussed how the field has become more and more a current medium, as opposed to making readers wait for the next day to see what occurred in a community.
“You’re actually publishing your stuff today,” Eaton said of how publications have come to use various forms of social media to tell readers about some events the same day they are happening. “I think you live in a very exciting time for this because media are having to think of what is next.
“I remember growing up in Maryland, every Sunday night, there was this show that would come on called ‘The George Michael Sports Machine’ (creation of Michael, a longtime sports journalist for NBC) that would be nothing but highlights of the day’s games and it was great. But it faded away. Why? Because, now, you have so many programs just like it.
“It’s not that the show became bad, it’s just that so many things copied it.”
The group also heard from Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Don Robertson, who stood in for university President Dr. Bob Jackson, who was unable to attend due to having to tend to other business Friday morning. As has been the case so many times over the past year or so, Robertson used the opportunity to recruit.
“I don’t know if you’ve kept up with this, but Murray State has appeared in U.S. News & World Report for the 29th straight year as being one of the best college campuses in the country,” Robertson said, less than 24 hours before he headed to Taiwan for a week of meeting with four partner universities in that Asian nation. “One of the reasons we have that is because we have a very caring faculty, and if you come here – specifically, if you come to study in our journalism program – you will find faculty who will take time to work with you and get to know you.
“As your next year or, for some of you, two or three years, move on, you’re going to have a lot of choices for where you want to go. We want you to choose Murray State.”
