MURRAY — A 20-year tradition continued last weekend as students representing most of Murray State University’s residential colleges gathered to compete in an academic tournament.
The residential college academic teams compete throughout the season, culminating the tournament that was held on Feb. 29. Continuing their streak from the last few years, the Springer-Franklin College team won the contest. Claire Umstead, team captain, said she has been competing since she was a freshman. Her father, Eric Umstead, is the head of Springer-Franklin College.
“It’s just a really fun opportunity to get together and just have fun with random information, honestly,” Claire said. “And it’s a nice way to compete and get involved between the residential colleges, especially if you’re not super athletic. So it’s kind of a more academic, intramural option.”
Claire said that although she competes mostly for the fun of it, she was excited about the win. She said that with her father being the college head, she even competed with the team during her senior year of high school. She said the Springer-Franklin team is composed of students with different majors, so they each have specialties when it comes to answering questions of many different subject matters. Many of the teams also practice in the lead-up to competitions, she said.
Kenny Fister, Hester College head and chair of the Council of College Heads, said the tournament had been taking place for about 20 years. He said that about 10 years ago, he asked retired professor and former Hart College head Ann Landini if she had ever considered creating a season of academic competitions leading up to the tournament.
“We started that about 10 years ago, where we have individual matches throughout the year in the different buildings and then we finish up with the tournament,” Fister said. “There are four nights, and two colleges host the matches those four times. There are three games each night, so there’s a total of 24 matches heading into (the tournament). The tournament had five rounds of four matches each, so there were 20 matches that took place. We use the regular season to seed the teams.”
Judy Crofton, the head of Hart College, said she enjoys volunteering to help stage the tournament and other competitions.
“This is the most fun,” she said. “The kids seem to enjoy themselves, we have faculty coming out and giving up their Saturday mornings for this to do the timekeeping and scorekeeping. It is so much fun; it really is, and it’s academically stimulating for all of us. We’re learning something along the way! Healthy competition is what I think university’s all about. Getting together, having fun and learning something along the way.”
Amara Stroud, a student competitor with Hart College, said she had competed in academic teams since elementary school.
“I always really enjoyed it; I think it’s a really good way to keep your brain skills really sharp about different areas that you’re not specialized in,” Stroud said. “As an English major, sometimes I forget parts of biology and tiny details that are really important. I really want to be on ‘Jeopardy,’ so this is a good way to practice and make sure that I’m keeping those thoughts alive and being consistent. It’s really enjoyable and I’ve met some really great people doing it.”
Paul Walker is another faculty member who volunteered to help with the tournament.
“There are some really tough questions on the list … geography, science, literature, and I’m impressed by how much they know,” Walker said. “I was a (moderator), so I got to ask the questions and try to pronounce some of those things that were outside my expertise.”
