BEIRUT, Lebanon – While most of Murray State University’s Lebanese faculty members are currently in Murray and have not been able to visit family back home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, one recent hire is still waiting to move here and was in Beirut when last week’s deadly port explosion occurred.
Samer Khalil, 48, said he started looking for jobs last year to teach accounting in the United States and applied at Murray State in part because he was acquainted with Najib Sahyoun and Christine Naaman, a married couple from the Beirut area who both teach in Murray State’s accounting department.
“The hiring process actually started around March or April of last year,” Khalil said. “I knew there was a vacancy at MSU and I was looking for potential opportunities, and given that I know Najib and Christine, and what I read about MSU when it comes to their programs and so on, I decided to submit an application. I came to Murray for two days in October 2019 and had a couple of interviews, I met a few people and things turned out to be on the positive side. So I was offered the job and was planning to leave by now.”
Khalil said he was hired as the David and Ashley Dill Distinguished Professor of Accounting effective Aug. 14, 2020. He said he was supposed to be in Murray some time ago, but the U.S. Embassy in Beirut has been closed and has not yet been able to process his visa. An executive order was also issued by President Donald Trump on June 22 that bars many categories of foreign workers and curbs immigration visas, specifically H1-B, H4, and L visas, as well as most J and H2-B visas. Khalil said he needs an H1-B visa.
“(The order) restricts skilled workers from entering the U.S. until at least December 2020,” Khalil said.
Khalil said he was thankful for the upper administration at Murray State for “graciously granting me the opportunity to work online during the fall 2020 semester.” In the meantime, he is still employed in the American University of Beirut’s Suliman S. Olayan School of Business and he has been actively participating in the faculty meetings at Murray State. He said he has also participated in the Virtual Course Design Competition at Murray State and finished the design of his course, “Corporate Governance and Accounting Ethics.” He completed Murray State’s online training that related to Title IX: Awareness & Harassment Prevention Training for Faculty/ Staff, completed the university’s COVID-19 Faculty and Staff Return to work training and FERPA Training Certification.
While he and his wife, Rita, are still in Beirut, they are very eager to move to a university-owned house they found close to campus and get their 8-year-old son, Rayan, and 3-year-old son, Rabih, enrolled in school.
“We were looking for schools for the kids and were in contact with administrators and they were really keen on providing all the details on the required documentation for enrolling in schools,” Khalil said. “So we are physically here (in Beirut), but mentally, we are almost in Murray.”
Then came last Tuesday, Aug. 4, when a giant explosion was reportedly caused by the detonation of 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the port in Beirut. According to the BBC, the death toll had risen to 220 by Monday, and 110 people remained missing. Khalil said that when there is no traffic, it takes him about 5-7 minutes to drive to the port, and about 10-12 minutes with traffic. Luckily, he said his home was not damaged and he and his family were not hurt.
The explosion happened shortly after 6 p.m., which Khalil said is around the time his children are usually playing outside before going indoors to take their evening showers and have dinner.
“One of them actually was in the shower and we heard this first big (explosion) … it was like an earthquake,” he said. “The building started moving and then we heard the big blast. Given that we have had a history of assassinations over the past couple of years, we thought (at first) that somebody was assassinated, and then we started looking at the news.”
Khalil said he stood on his balcony and could tell as he looked out that something had happened in the direction of the port, but he did not know what it was until it was reported on the news a few minutes later.
“(We saw) a huge amount of smoke going up in the air. It was an orange-reddish color,” he said.
Khalil said he has lived in Beirut most of his life except when he lived in Canada from 2000 to 2006 as he earned his graduate and doctorate degrees at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec. He said the closest thing he had felt to the explosion prior to last week was an earthquake he experienced when he was a child.
“The building was moving left and right for a second, and that’s why we thought it was an earthquake,” he said. “Then when we heard the blast, after one or two seconds, we knew it was an explosion.”
In the week since the disaster, the atmosphere in Beirut has been chaotic as protesters have flooded the streets calling for accountability from the government. According to the Wall Street Journal, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and his cabinet resigned Monday after the public pressure came to a head. Meanwhile, dealing with the aftermath and cleanup from such an unexpected tragedy has been extremely difficult for the city’s residents, Khalil said.
“The people that were affected by the explosion, they are having severe difficulties when it comes to finding the raw material to be able fix their houses, when it comes to glass or repairing doors or windows, and so on and so forth,” he said. “When it comes to electricity, the electricity is cut (in a large area) because a major electric distribution center was fully destroyed, so electricity is not available.
“As in any incident (with a major disaster), there are some people that try to take advantage of what’s happening, and there are some people stealing from some people’s houses because the (severely damaged) houses are practically open and you can go inside any house that you want. This was in the first two days, but now you have police (watching more closely) and it went down significantly.”
Khalil and his family now anxiously await the day when they will be able to start their new lives in Murray. Khalil said his primary areas of research are in corporate governance and external auditing, and he sees the new job as an opportunity to help other faculty members at Murray State develop their own research skills. He said he is also excited for everything else living in Murray has to offer.
“I like (Murray); it’s very clean, it’s safe for the kids and the environment is very interesting because you have a large international body of students that come from different places to MSU,” Khalil said. “In addition to this, I’ve read about MSU’s dedication to providing the best education possible to the students, the student-centric mission and vision, and I really like this. If you think about it, a university has a first obligation toward its students, and it’s very important to have this at the center of your mission and your vision.”
Khalil later added, “People in Murray are amazingly friendly; I loved the place from the start. You feel at home, and this is most important. This is not something you can find (everywhere). It was really something you can feel and see from the time you are in the city. People are so friendly, whether you are at the hotel, or with the taxi driver or whether you are shopping. I went to buy gifts for the kids at the university, and the faculty members and so on, it was amazing to see how friendly they are. I did some research before visiting and I noticed the city won the prize for (Friendliest Small Town in America from USA Today Rand McNally in 2012). So it was really true.”
