PADUCAH — Paducah resident and Murray State University alumnus Chris McNeill so far has retained his seat on the Kentucky Court of Appeals.
Appointed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in April to fill an unexpired term on the court, McNeill was able to outlast fellow Murray State graduate and Paducah resident Jenny Hines Tuesday in a hard-fought race in the 2020 general election for the court’s 1st Appellate District, 1st Division. With all but ballots postmarked on Tuesday counted, McNeill leads Hines with 54.29% of the vote to Hines’ 45.71 in the 24 westernmost counties of Kentucky.
McNeill earned 93,966 votes Tuesday. He won Calloway County with 53.09% of the vote (7,133 votes) to Hines’ 46.91 (6,303). Deadline for the ballots postmarked Tuesday is 4:30 p.m. Central Friday. At that time, all ballots from within the affected counties will be sent to the Kentucky Board of Elections Office in Frankfort for certification.
McNeill said his success so far in this race can be attributed to his commitment to keep politics out of his campaign.
“I have worked hard to keep it non-partisan like the state constitution says it’s supposed to be. I don’t want to go down that road and I just want to be responsible to all of the voters, and be fair to them all. I want to be down the middle,” McNeill said Wednesday morning. “My chief commitment is to follow the letter of the law and not make law from the bench.
“Maybe, sometimes, (voters) have that general belief (that the office is political), but I think the people do rely on the courts to stay out of the business of the (state) legislature and they want the legislators making laws. That’s what they elect them to do, and they elect judges to stay out of the business of making law and legislating.”
McNeill was appointed to fill the unexpired term of now-Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell of Paducah. Nickell, who has ties to Calloway County, had about two years left on his term when he was elected to the Supreme Court last year.
However, unlike Nickell before him, McNeill, who is making his first attempt at seeking an elected office, was not able to campaign to keep his seat the usual way. As he was appointed in April, COVID-19 was just starting its march on the commonwealth.
“COVID-19 made it a challenge to be able to go out and see people for sure,” McNeill said. “And that’s certainly the case when you’re running in 24 counties. That makes it an extra challenge. In fact, I was just beginning to go visits groups when the pandemic began.
“So, I started out making contacts with people I knew in various counties (through virtual means or social media), then growing the base of support from there. I started out with people who knew me and knew the kind of person I was and knew the experience I had and knew my values.”
He said his initial contacts were from within the Purchase Area, his home territory. He is a native of Fulton County, graduate of Murray State (bachelor’s degree in 1988, master’s in 1989) and has practiced law in Paducah his entire career.
“Of course it started in the Purchase Area and there were a large number of people who helped me that I had become friends with when I was at Murray State,” he said. “Some of those people I have no reservations about calling and saying, ‘Hey! Can you help me? Can you help me get some sign locations where you are?’”
From there, he said he believes voters looked at his experience. That includes his19-year tenure as the head of the Paducah Office of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy. Although he has never been a criminal prosecutor, he said he has extensive experience with civil law, representing both plaintiffs and defendants.
“That is what made all of the difference,’ he said. “When I was with DPA, we handled six primary counties (Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle, Ballard, McCracken and Livingston), plus we did cases for other counties in the Purchase and Pennyrile regions.
“I have either supervised or been involved directly in over 70,000 cases during my tenure, so I have actually tried cases and I think that’s a critical component to being experienced enough to be a judge.”
If McNeill’s win is certified in Frankfort, he will serve two years on the court. Then, in 2022, he will have the chance to run for the seat again, this time with an eight-year term on the line. He said his current intentions are to run in ’22.
And the day after that election, he said he hopes to be repeating what he was doing Wednesday morning, taking a long drive with his pickup truck to retrieve campaign signs after a victory.
“Yeah, I just decided that today would be a day where I was probably going to be talking on the phone quite a bit, so I figured I’d pick up some signs in these faraway counties,” McNeill said as he was in the process of driving the roads of Allen County, outside of Bowling Green. That is more than two hours from Paducah. “I’ve gone to some faraway counties, like Allen and Simpson and Butler, today. I had help over here, especially both in Allen and Simpson where I had fraternity brothers of mine who helped put up signs for me.
“I’m gong back today and trying to pick up some, and I’m also trying to thank as many people as I can along the way.”
